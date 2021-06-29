Facebook becomes fifth U.S tech giant to cross $1 trillion valuation

Facebook, which owns WhatsApp, Instagram, Oculus, and others, is now valued at over 1 trillion dollars. It is the first time that the company has surpassed the valuation of 1.008 trillion dollars since its inception, becoming the fifth U.S tech giant to join the trillion-dollar club.

On Monday, a federal judge tossed out an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), resulting in a stock jump of 4.2 percent. The social media giant has also become the youngest of all companies to join the trillion in just 17 years. Other T-Club giants, including Google, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft, were all founded before the 2000s, excluding Google’s parent company Alphabet.Inc, which was founded in 2015.

At the time of this writing, the market cap of five T-Club U.S tech giants:

Apple: $2.247 trillion Microsoft: $2.022 trillion Amazon: $1.732 trillion Alphabet (Google): $1.667 trillion Facebook: $1.008 trillion

Stats source: Yahoo Finance