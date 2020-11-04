Spotify now lets you stream music on the Apple Watch without the phone

Spotify is finally adding music streaming support to its Apple Watch app. The users no longer need to have phones near in order to play songs on their watches; instead, they will soon be able to play songs and favorite podcasts after tethering via Bluetooth.

In September, the feature was tested in beta version, and Spotify is finally rolling out for its users. Spotify told Engadget in a statement,

“We’re focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want — regardless of the device or platform. After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch.”

Users have been waiting for this feature for so long, as after the update, users would not require a phone when they want to go running or exercise. They can simply connect their Spotify Apple Watch app from their wrist to the Bluetooth headphones or AirPods and enjoy Music on the go.

It has been two years when Spotify launched its music app for Apple Watch users. Back then, Spotify also pointed out that they will continue to innovate and “have many exciting things coming up.” They mentioned the feature of listening to music and podcasts offline is also in the pipeline. Spotify also has offline mode; however, it is not available for the Apple Watch app yet.

It is also reported that the app still tends to be in beta for some users, so it would not be available to all users right now. In a note, Spotify has told the users that they must have the latest version of Spotify on their devices.