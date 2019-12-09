Since we use email every day, we don’t often think of the dangers. It has become such an integral part of life that we almost take it for granted. But you should know that email accounts get hacked daily, and yours could be next.

Fortunately, there are a few easy ways to protect your email from hackers.

And that’s exactly what we’re going to cover in this post.

How to protect your email from hackers

There are some great tools and techniques to help protect your email from hackers, and it’s easier than you might think. Follow any or all the tips on this list to keep your email account safe.

Use a password manager

One of the easiest ways a hacker can access your email is by using your password. And it’s especially easy if you use the same password for multiple accounts. When one account gets hacked, the passwords and usernames can find their way into a database. From here, hackers can automatically attempt various username and password combos on various servers throughout the web. If you’re using the same password for email as social media, you might find that your messages aren’t as secure as you think. A password manager is one of the best ways to keep your passwords secure and safe.

Avoid suspicious links

We’ve all been scammed on this one at one point or another. And, for the most part, we’ve learned to watch out for phishing emails. But they have also gotten quite sophisticated throughout the years. So if you’re ever unsure, don’t touch the link. If you get an email from a company about your account, you can either call or go online to see the alert there. There will never be a case where you absolutely must click on an email link to proceed — unless you’re confirming your email account, in which case, you’ll expect the email.

Use a secure server

When you sign up for a new email account, find out how many layers of security are available. Accounts that offer a second layer of protection, such as 2FA, keep your account much more secure because you’ll need to confirm your identity through a separate device. You’ve probably experienced this with a Google account that’s linked to your smartphone. When you try to login from a new device, you’ll have to authenticate the login via your smartphone. That second layer of protection is almost impossible for hackers to work around. So if you’re sending especially sensitive emails, you’re going to want to ensure your provider uses 2FA.

Avoid public wifi

If you’re worried about email security, avoid logging into your email on public wifi. Instead, you could use a secure hotspot connection from your mobile device or just wait until you’re back at a secure connection. This isn’t so much of an issue if you’re checking an account that only gets marketing messages, but if the account contains work or sensitive personal stuff, it’s not worth the risk.

With these basic tips, you should be able to keep your email free from hackers.