OnePlus Watch brings high-end features at a lower price

The OnePlus’s first smartwatch has made its debut alongside the OnePlus 9 series in its launch event on March 23. A quick glance reveals significant similarities between the OnePlus Watch and Samsung’s sports watch, the Galaxy Watch Active.

With its round face, AMOLED touchscreen, two side buttons, and stainless steel frame, the device makes a great fashion accessory that can also take care of many basic tasks as well. It comes in one size only and is interchangeable, meaning that users can swap out their watch bands for third-party ones. There will be two colors to choose from silver and black.

Its function includes displaying and responding to notifications, making and answering phone calls, playing music, and serving as a remote for your phone’s camera and OnePlus TV. However, it does not support Spotify or any other music app, for that matter. This device comes with 2GB of internal storage for music. About 500 songs can be streamed with Bluetooth earbuds while on the go. The Watch runs the same plainly named OnePlus Watch OS as its operating system. Only OnePlus and Android phones are compatible for now, but iOS support will be added in the future.

There is a slew of sensors, including a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen sensors, that made the OnePlus Watch measure a variety of health metrics. With over 110 workout types to choose from and the ability to automatically log runs, this watch is perfect for basic health tracking. You can even use it without a smartphone. The device has a built-in GPS and a 5ATM IP68 rating, which means it is waterproof and safe for swimming. The SpO2 blood oxygen levels can also be measured on-demand, as well as stress levels and abnormally high heart rates.

OnePlus Watch offers two other major advantages over competing watches, namely its battery life and its price. Although it will not last long after normal usage, even the Galaxy Watch 3 and Apple Watch barely make it to 48 hours. The fast charging has also added another feather to its cap. It charges in five minutes and lasts a full day, while 20 minutes will give a week’s supply. The $159 OnePlus watch bears a lot of high-end smartwatch features but in a quite low price metric than its competitors.