Nokia Lumia Series – The Champion Of Generations!

Known for its extraordinary durability, Nokia has come a long way.

Nokia has been the world’s largest mobile phone vendor for more than a decade, with their early smartphones running the Symbian operating system. The Lumia series, which was released in 2011, was the first to feature Windows 7, followed by Windows 8 and 8.1. The Nokia Lumia Series consists of:

First Generation, Windows 7

From November 2011 to September 2012, the Lumia series included the launch of the Lumia 510, 610, 710, 800, and 900. The said five smartphones have 480×800-screen resolution.

The first OS of this Smartphone was Windows 7.5, and the highest-supported OS was Windows 7.8. FM Radio and Nokia Maps were embedded in all these smartphones. The storage expansion was not even up to 16GB.

Lumia 800:

The first ever model of Lumia series by Nokia was Lumia 800, which hit the market in November 2011.

The Nokia Lumia 800 is a great phone for those on a budget. It has a sleek design, a good camera, and all the features you’d expect from a modern smartphone. The display is great, with vibrant colors and good viewing angles. The battery life is also good, and it can easily last through a day’s worth of use. The performance is also solid, with no lag or stuttering. The only downside is the lack of apps compared to other smartphone platforms.

GSM, HSDPA, and Wifi were available in Lumia 800. With AMOLED screen, Gorilla Glass, primary camera and 512 RAM in addition to Snapdragon S2 Sock, Lumia was a success in the market. Although no front camera added to its vicinity, Lumia 800 had a 16GB of internal memory and an 8MP primary camera with Dual-LED flash.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 800 is a great phone for those looking for a budget-friendly smartphone.

Lumia 710:

The Nokia Lumia 710 is a mid-range Windows Phone 7.5 device released in 2012. It features a 3.7-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 800, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 1.4 GHz processor. The device runs Windows Phone 7.5 and is upgradeable to Windows Phone

The Nokia Lumia 710 is a solid device overall. Its feature set is fairly basic, but it offers a decent camera and a good display. The processor is capable enough to handle most tasks, and the Windows Phone 7.5 operating system is easy to use. The device is also quite affordable, making it an attractive option for those on a budget.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 710 is an excellent choice for those looking for an inexpensive Windows Phone device. It offers a decent feature set and is a good choice for those who don’t need the latest and greatest hardware.

Lumia 610:

The Nokia Lumia 610 is an entry-level Windows Phone smartphone announced at the Mobile World Congress in 2012. It is powered by a single-core 800 MHz processor and has 256 MB of RAM. The device has a 3.7-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels. It has a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash and a VGA front-facing camera. The device is also equipped with a 1300mAh battery and 8GB of internal storage.

The Lumia 610 has some features that make it stand out from other entry-level smartphones. It is one of the few devices that runs on the latest version of Windows Phone. It also has a modern design, good build quality and excellent battery life. The device is also quite affordable and can be found for as low as $1

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 610 is a great entry-level smartphone. It has all the features you would expect from a device in this price range and runs the latest version of Windows Phone. It also has a modern design and good build quality. If you are looking for an affordable and reliable smartphone, the Lumia 610 is definitely worth considering.

Lumia 900:

The Nokia Lumia 900 is an excellent phone with plenty of features to choose from. It has a great design, a good camera, and a powerful processor. The display is also very nice, with good color accuracy and brightness. The Windows Phone operating system is also great and runs very smoothly. The battery life is also good, and the phone supports 4G LTE network speeds. Overall, the Nokia Lumia 900 is a great phone and one of the best Windows Phone devices available.

Lumia 510:

The Nokia Lumia 510 is an entry-level Windows Phone 7.8 smartphone. It was released in November 2012. The phone is powered by a single-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 processor clocked at 800MHz, with 256MB of RAM. It has 4GB of internal storage, a 5MP camera, and a 4-inch WVGA (480×800) display.

The Nokia Lumia 510 is a basic smartphone, and as such, it does not have the features of higher-end phones. It lacks features like a front-facing camera, and its screen resolution is considerably lower than other phones. It also has a single-core processor, which may struggle with more intensive tasks.

The phone is designed to be an affordable device, so it is well-suited for those who need a basic smartphone. It is also a good choice for those who are not too concerned about having the latest features. The Nokia Lumia 510 is an affordable option for those looking for a simple smartphone.

Lumia 505:

(image will be added soon)

The Nokia Lumia 505 is an entry-level Windows Phone 8 device from Nokia. It was released in late 2012 and was meant to be an affordable device for those who wanted to experience the Windows Phone 8 platform. The phone features a 3.7-inch display, a single-core 800 MHz processor, 4 GB of internal storage, and a 5 MP rear camera.



The Lumia 505 is a decent phone for its price range; it has a good design and a decent display. The performance is decent for an entry-level device, although it does lag a bit at times. The camera is also decent for its price range, although it does lack autofocus.



Overall, the Nokia Lumia 505 is a decent entry-level device. It has some good features, such as a decent display and good design, but it also lacks some features, such as autofocus. The performance is decent but can lag at times. If you’re looking for an affordable device to experience the Windows Phone 8 platform, then the Lumia 505 is worth considering.

Second Generation, Windows 8:

From September 2012 to February 2014, Nokia launched its second Generation of smartphones in the Lumia series. All the phones launched in this period had One Drive cloud storage in addition to internal memory.

Lumia 820:

The Nokia Lumia 820 is an excellent mid-range Windows Phone 8 smartphone which is a great option for those who don’t want to spend too much on a phone but still want a quality product. The phone has a great design and a decent set of features. The 4.3 inch display is bright and clear, and the 8MP rear camera takes good quality photos. The phone runs on a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and has 1GB of RAM, which makes for a smooth and responsive experience. The battery life is decent, and the 8GB of internal storage can be expanded with a microSD card. Overall, the Nokia Lumia 820 is a great value for money smartphone and is a great choice for those looking for a mid-range Windows Phone 8 device.

Lumia 920:

The Nokia Lumia 920 is a Windows Phone 8 smartphone developed by Nokia. It was released in November 2012 and was one of the first devices to feature the Windows Phone 8 operating system. It has a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display, 1.5 GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor, 1 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage, an 8-megapixel rear camera with Carl Zeiss optics, and a 2000 mAh battery.

The Nokia Lumia 920 is a great choice for people who are looking for a Windows Phone 8 device. The display is bright, crisp, and colorful, and the battery life is excellent. The processor is fast, and the camera is good for taking pictures and videos. The design is attractive, although it is slightly bulky. The only downside is that the device is not very customizable, and there are limited third-party apps available. Overall, the Nokia Lumia 920 is an excellent choice for people who are looking for a reliable Windows Phone 8 device.

Lumia 810:

The Nokia Lumia 810 is a Windows Phone 8 smartphone released in 2012. It features a 4.3-inch display, 8MP camera, and 1.5GHz dual-core processor. The phone is quite capable for its time and has a good battery life. It is also relatively lightweight and compact. The Lumia 810 is also known for its good build quality and sturdy construction. The camera is also quite good, with decent image quality and good low-light performance. The phone is also quite responsive and the touch screen is quite accurate. The only downside is that the display is a bit dim and the app selection is quite limited. All in all, the Nokia Lumia 810 is a good mid-range phone that offers great value for its price.

Lumia 822:

The Nokia Lumia 822 is a mid-range Windows Phone 8 device from Nokia, first released in November 2012. It features a 4.3-inch WVGA display, 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 8-megapixel camera, and 8GB of internal storage. The Lumia 822 runs on Verizon’s 4G LTE network and is available in black or white.

The Nokia Lumia 822 has a solid build quality and looks premium with its glossy plastic finish. The display is sharp, with good viewing angles and vibrant colors. The device is powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM, which makes it snappy and responsive. The 8-megapixel camera takes decent photos but doesn’t really stand out compared to other phones in its class.

The Nokia Lumia 822 runs on Windows Phone 8, which offers a slick and intuitive user interface, with a variety of apps available through the Windows Phone Store. The device also supports NFC, allowing for easy file transfers and mobile payments.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 822 is a solid mid-range Windows Phone 8 device. It has a good build quality and a sharp display and runs on Verizon’s 4G LTE network. It runs on Windows Phone 8, which offers a slick and intuitive user interface, and supports NFC for easy file transfers and mobile payments.

Lumia 620:

The Nokia Lumia 620 is a great choice for anyone looking for a budget smartphone. The phone has a great design, with a large, bright screen and solid build quality. The Windows Phone 8 OS is easy to use, and the phone has plenty of features, including a good 5MP camera and a microSD slot. The battery life is good, and the phone is 4G LTE-capable. The only downside is the lack of app selection compared to Android and iOS. Overall, the Nokia Lumia 620 is a great choice for anyone looking for an affordable Windows Phone 8 smartphone.

Lumia 520:

The Nokia Lumia 520 is a budget smartphone released by Nokia in 2013. It has a 4-inch WVGA display, a 5-megapixel rear camera, and runs Windows Phone 8.1 with the Lumia Denim update. The Lumia 520 is powered by a dual-core 1GHz processor and 512MB of RAM. It has 8GB of onboard storage, and supports microSD cards up to 64GB.

The Lumia 520 is a good budget smartphone that offers a decent set of features for its price. The display is bright and clear, and the camera takes good-quality images. Performance is good for the price, and it runs Windows Phone 8.1 with no issues. The battery life is also decent, and it supports 4G LTE for faster data speeds.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 520 is a great budget smartphone. It offers good performance, a decent display and camera, and 4G LTE support. If you’re looking for a cheap smartphone that offers a good set of features, the Lumia 520 is definitely worth considering.

Lumia 720:

The Nokia Lumia 720 is a mid-range Windows Phone 8 device that was released in 2013. It was the successor to the Nokia Lumia 710 and featured a larger 4.3” IPS LCD display with a resolution of 480x8The device was powered by a dual-core 1GHz Snapdragon S4 processor and had 512MB of RAM. It also featured an 8MP rear-facing camera with Carl Zeiss optics and a 1.3MP front-facing camera. Other features included 8GB of internal storage, a microSD card slot, and a 2000mAh battery.

The Lumia 720 was praised for its great design, with its unibody construction, curved edges, and bright colors. The display was also considered to be good for its price range, offering good viewing angles and decent brightness. Performance was also good, with the device being able to run most apps without any lag. The camera was also praised, though the low-light performance wasn’t great.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 720 was a good mid-range Windows Phone 8 device. It offered decent performance, a good design, and a good camera for its price range.

Lumia 925:

The Nokia Lumia 925 is a great smartphone that has a lot to offer. It has a great design that is sleek and stylish. The display is crisp and clear and the camera is one of the best in the market. The battery life is good and the phone is very responsive. The apps on the phone are well-designed and the Windows Phone 8 OS is easy to use. The phone also has a good selection of apps available in the Windows Phone Store. Overall, the Nokia Lumia 925 is an excellent smartphone choice for those looking for a great device.

Lumia 928:

The Nokia Lumia 928 is a great phone for anyone looking for a device that combines style and performance. The design of the phone is sleek and modern, with an aluminum unibody construction and a 4.5-inch OLED display. The display is bright and clear, and the colors are vivid. The phone is powered by a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, giving it plenty of power for multitasking and gaming. The 8MP camera takes great pictures, and the Xenon flash ensures that all your photos come out looking great. The phone also has a built-in FM radio, so you can listen to your favorite stations while on the go. The battery life is also good, with up to 10 hours of talk time. All in all, the Nokia Lumia 928 is a great all-around phone, and it is perfect for anyone who wants a stylish device with plenty of power.

Lumia 625:

The Nokia Lumia 625 is a mid-range smartphone from Nokia that was released in July 2013. It has a 4.7-inch display with a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels. It is powered by a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor and 512 MB of RAM. It comes with 8GB of internal storage and supports microSD cards up to 64 GB.

The device runs on Windows Phone 8 and features the Nokia Lumia Amber update, which brings the latest apps and services from Microsoft. It has a 5MP primary camera with autofocus, LED flash and a VGA secondary camera for video calls. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, 3G, and GPS.

The Lumia 625 offers a good balance between performance and battery life. It has a decent display and a good camera. It supports LTE connectivity but only in certain regions. The main downside to the device is that it runs on the outdated Windows Phone 8 operating system.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 625 is a decent mid-range smartphone that offers good performance and a decent battery life. Its main downside is that it runs on an outdated operating system.

Lumia 1020:

The Nokia Lumia 1020 is an impressive phone that offers a great combination of features, performance and design. It has a 4.5-inch ClearBlack AMOLED display, a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 41-megapixel PureView camera with Carl Zeiss optics. The camera is the phone’s standout feature, and it takes great photos with excellent detail and clarity. The phone also has a range of additional features, including Nokia Music, HERE Maps, and Nokia Drive. The Windows Phone 8 operating system is smooth and intuitive, and the phone has excellent battery life. Overall, the Nokia Lumia 1020 is a great choice for those who want a high-end smartphone with a powerful camera.

Lumia 1320:

The Nokia Lumia 1320 is a budget-friendly Windows Phone 8.1 device that offers a large 6-inch display, 5-megapixel camera, and a 1.7GHz dual-core processor. It is a good choice for those looking for an affordable device that is capable of performing basic tasks.

The 6-inch display of the 1320 is bright and clear, and its 720p resolution is good enough for most tasks. The 5-megapixel camera takes decent pictures, although it doesn’t have the same capabilities as higher-end devices. The 1.7GHz dual-core processor is capable of running basic apps without any issues.

The 1320 has 8GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. It also comes with a 2000 mAh battery that should provide enough power to last an entire day.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 1320 is an affordable device that is capable of performing basic tasks. It has a large display, a good camera, and a decent processor. If you’re looking for an affordable device for basic tasks, the 1320 is worth considering.

Lumia 1520:

The Nokia Lumia 1520 is a Windows Phone 8.1 flagship device released in late 20It has a 6” 1080p LCD display with Gorilla Glass 2, a 20MP PureView camera with Carl Zeiss optics and optical image stabilization, and a quad-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor. It also has 32GB of internal storage, microSD card support up to 64GB, and a 3400mAh battery.

The Lumia 1520 is a great phone for those who want a large screen and want to be able to take great pictures. The camera is one of the best you can find on a smartphone and the image stabilization helps you take sharp pictures even in low light. The large screen is great for watching videos or playing games, and the battery is good for a full day of use. The phone is also lightweight, making it easy to carry around.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 1520 is a great phone for those who want a large screen and want a great camera. The battery life is decent, the design is solid, and the specs are top-notch. If you’re looking for a Windows Phone device, the Lumia 1520 is a great choice.

Lumia 525:

The Nokia Lumia 525 is a budget Windows Phone 8 smartphone released in late 20It is a successor to the popular Lumia 520 and offers improved specs and a larger display. The phone is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It has a 4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels. The device also comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.

The Lumia 525 is a great option for those looking for an affordable entry-level smartphone. The device offers a great balance between performance and price. It runs the latest version of Windows Phone 8, is powered by a capable processor and has a decent camera and display. The device also offers good battery life and is capable of running most apps available on the Windows Phone Store.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 525 is a great budget device that offers good value for money. It is a good option for those looking for an affordable Windows Phone device that offers a good balance between performance and price.

Lumia 929:

The Nokia Lumia 929 is a high-end Windows Phone 8.1 smartphone released in 2013. It features a 5-inch 1080p OLED display, a 20-megapixel PureView camera, and a 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor. The device has a glossy polycarbonate design and runs on Verizon’s 4G LTE network. The Lumia 929 is a good choice for someone looking for a powerful and stylish Windows Phone experience. The display is sharp and vibrant, and the camera takes good shots even in low light. The battery life is decent, and the performance is snappy. The only downside is that the device is only available on Verizon’s network, and is not compatible with other carriers.

Third Generation, Windows 8.1:

Nokia recently launched its third generation of smartphones running on the Windows 8.1 operating system. All the phones in this series had 15GB of One Drive Cloud Storage.

Lumia 630:

The Nokia Lumia 630 is an excellent mid-range smartphone that offers great value for the money. It has a vibrant 4.5-inch display and runs on the latest version of Microsoft’s Windows Phone 8.1 operating system. It is powered by a quad-core processor and has 512MB of RAM. The device also features a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera, 8GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Lumia 630 is a great device for users looking for a mid-range smartphone without breaking the bank. The 4.5-inch display is bright and vivid, making it great for watching videos and browsing the web. The Windows Phone 8.1 operating system runs smoothly, and the device offers plenty of features and apps to keep users entertained. The 5-megapixel camera captures decent-quality photos and videos, while the 8GB of internal storage can be expanded with a microSD card.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 630 is a great mid-range smartphone that offers great value for the money. It has a vibrant display, runs a smooth operating system, and offers plenty of features and apps. While it may not have the most powerful hardware or the best camera, it still offers plenty of bang for your buck.

Lumia 635:

The Nokia Lumia 635 is a great budget phone that provides a lot of features for the price. It has a 4.5-inch display with a 5MP rear camera and a Snapdragon 400 processor. The phone has 8GB of storage which can be expanded via a microSD card. The phone also supports 4G LTE and runs on the Windows Phone 8.1 operating system. The battery life is also good and provides up to 13 hours of talk time. The design is also sleek and attractive. Overall, the Nokia Lumia 635 is a great budget phone that offers a lot of features for the price.

Lumia 930:

The Nokia Lumia 930 is a great device from the house of Nokia. It has a sleek and stylish design, great hardware and software, and a sharp display.

The hardware of the Lumia 930 is among the best in the market. It sports a 5-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of built-in storage. The phone also has a 20-megapixel rear camera and a 1.2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The software on the Lumia 930 is Windows Phone 8.1, which is a great operating system. It’s easy to use, has a great selection of apps, and runs smoothly.

The display on the Lumia 930 is also great. It has a sharp, clear picture and good viewing angles.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 930 is a great device. It has a great design, good hardware, a great operating system, and a great display. It’s definitely worth considering if you’re looking for a great smartphone.

Lumia 530:

The Nokia Lumia 530 is a budget Windows Phone 8.1 device released by Nokia in July 2014. It features a basic 4-inch display, a 5MP camera, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 processor. The phone is available for under $100 and is an attractive option for first-time smartphone buyers.

The Nokia Lumia 530 has a 4-inch LCD display with a resolution of 480×854, which is a bit on the lower side. The display is bright and clear and gets the job done. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 processor, which is a decent performer for light tasks. It has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD.

The phone features a 5MP rear camera, which isn’t great but is enough for basic tasks. The camera quality is good in well-lit conditions, but the lack of flash makes it useless in darker environments. The phone also has a 0.3MP front-facing camera, which is suitable for video calls.

The Nokia Lumia 530 runs on Windows Phone 8.1, which is a relatively basic OS. It offers a good level of functionality and a decent selection of apps, but it’s not as feature-rich as Android or iOS. The phone has a removable 1430 mAh battery, which offers decent battery life.

Overall, the Nokia Lumia 530 is a decent-budget smartphone. It has a basic feature set and is ideal for first-time smartphone buyers. The low price tag and Windows Phone 8.1 OS make it an attractive option for those on a tight budget.

Final word

All in all, from just being a Windows phone to high-end tech integration, the Lumia series has evolved with time. No matter how ruthlessly the leading brands have bashed Nokia phones, the name still has a special place in everyone’s heart.

Nokia is known for its durability, and the Lumia series’ evolution has made us believe how a company must adapt in terms of technology as per customers’ requirements.

Until next time!