Chrome is almost everyone’s favorite browser, even though it’s a resource-hungry and consumes more RAM. Still, most internet folks use Google Chrome, while others go with these Chrome alternatives. The point is, most users have access to the Chrome Web Store. It is a place where you can find hundreds of thousands of extensions that let you add more features to the browser. It’s like the app store of chromium-based browsers.

Finding the best extensions for a chromium-based browser can be hectic. But don’t worry, I’ve compiled a list of must-have browser extensions that will let you get through your daily life tasks. Here are the best chrome extensions that you can try to increase productivity and get more done with ease:

1. Pushbullet

Pushbullet is one of the first apps that I install on my new device, whether it’s a new phone, a laptop, or a tablet. It is one of the must-have apps that I get on my new device. It not only helps me in sharing images, links, and text across devices with ease but also lets me chat and share these things with friends as well.

You can add your friends to the app and directly share these files and links with just one click. Your friends need to sign up with an email, and then you have to add that email on your side in the app to make Pushbullet work. The app is available on Android, Web, Windows, Chrome, and Firefox.

Sadly, the developer has removed the iOS version due to Apple’s strict policies, I’ve installed the app on my iPhone before it got removed from the App Store, and it is still working. New users cannot download Pushbullet till they get the app back on the App Store.

2. OneTab

Another useful extension that everyone should have on their browsers is OneTab. This extension allows users to throw idle tabs in a safe spot where they will no longer suck the life out of your laptop’s battery. One-click and all the opened tabs will be put in ONE tab.

This extension not only helps save battery life but also boosts performance by managing the tabs of your browser. It comes with the ability to exclude specific websites and other options.

You can download OneTab on Chrome Web Store and Firefox.

3. AdGuard

AdGuard is my favorite tool to block ads on any website, including YouTube. TBH, it sucks when you are watching a video and several ads pop-in. Or you’re browsing a website, and it is full of advertisements that you don’t want to see. Yes, it affects the monetization of that particular YouTube channel or website, but it also affects user experience.

AdGuard helps you in blocking advertisements and social media tracking across the internet. Yes, you read that right, social media tracking. It has an option that lets you block scripts of Facebook on the websites. Enabling that feature blocks Facebook’s tracking across websites. You can download AdGuard here on Chrome Web Store and Firefox.

4. Picture-in-Picture

In case you want to watch a video or maybe a movie while working in another tab on your browser, this browser extension, developed by Google, comes in handy. It enables you to play any video in PIP mode. The Picture-in-Picture extension lets you watch videos in a floating player while working on other things.

You can add Picture-in-Picture to Chrome from the Web Store.

5. Bitly

Bitly is a link shortener extension that lets you create a shorter version of long URLs along with link tracking and analytics feature. With Chrome or Firefox extension, you can directly shorten a long URL and use it anywhere on the internet. It makes lengthy links clean and user friendly.

You can add Bitly to Firefox and Chrome.

6. Fonts Ninja

Web and graphic designers crave new fonts and want to know which website is using which font. For those who want to get details of a website’s fonts, Fonts Ninja is the best extension out there. You can bookmark fonts, buy premium fonts with just one click without the hassle of searching and looking for a place to buy them in just one click. Fonts Ninja also offers a Windows OS software that lets you design with fonts before purchasing them. That’s a handy tool for designers who are not sure about fonts but want to test their design first.

You can download Fonts Ninja on Chrome Web Store and the Windows tool on their website.

7. Honey

Honey is one of the most interesting extensions which was acquired by PayPal in 2019. It lets users save money by offering deals and coupons on plenty of platforms. Honey is a lifesaver when it comes to online shopping. With just one click, you get all the possible coupons for a product and utilize them to get a discount. If you’re a person who’s always buying things from online websites, Honey extension is a treat for you. From Pizza, travel, and shoes, Honey extension can save you a lot in money on 30k+ websites.

You can download Honey from Chrome Web Store.

8. Password Alert

This tool seems to do nothing in front but works in the background. It is one of the essential ones that you should have on your browser. Password Alert is developed by Google and alerts you if you’ve already used a particular password before. Basically, it keeps track of your saved passwords in Google Chrome and warns you not to use weak passwords or already used passwords on new websites. It also scans your passwords in leaked databases and alerts you so that you can change them before it’s too late.

Google has now been integrated into Google Chrome itself, but you can still download it from Chrome Web Store.

9. Spotify Lyrics

There was a time when Spotify used to have lyrics integration, and then one day, they just parted ways with the company who were providing lyrics with the songs. I missed that, and while searching, I stumbled upon an extension that provides Spotify lyrics right in your browser. The extension is not as good as the original feature, it comes with bugs, but still, it works just fine.

Get Spotify lyrics here on Chrome Web Store.

10. Grammarly

One of the greatest and coolest extensions of all, which can save you a lot of typos, is Grammarly. For writers, it’s a savior. It will highlight your most embarrassing typos and save you from humiliation. Grammarly has come a long way since its inception. Although it is available for free, however as a paid tool, it comes with more powerful features. Still, it’s a tool and is growing fast, but don’t rely too much on it; proofreading is always better.

You can add Grammarly to Firefox or Chrome, or other devices.

11. ColorZilla

For designers, especially web designers, this extension works like a magic wand. You can pick any color from any website without digging into the code of the website. Just click the extension, and it will pop options to pick the color, and the color code for the specific color will be copied to the clipboard.

You can add ColorZilla on Chrome Web Store here.

Drop your favorite browser extensions in the comments below!