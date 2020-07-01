Best Google Chrome Alternatives 2020

With more than 60% of browser market share, Google Chrome is arguably the best browser available. But the smooth experience comes with the cost of personal data and more RAM usage. People need a lighter web browser, rich with features, and that comes with privacy controls. If you ask anyone that which is their favorite web browser other than Google Chrome, these are the possible browsers that they might name.

Here are the best Google Chrome alternatives of 2020:

1. Microsoft Edge

Windows default browser has gotten much better with the latest version of Microsoft Edge. The company has released a brand new Edge browser with Chromium engine and chrome extension support, which makes it much more useful than ever. The modern Edge browser is not only feature riched but is also much faster than Chrome and is an excellent replacement for Google Chrome.

The old Edge browser had its extensions and some unique features, but it is no longer supported. Windows users will get the Chromium-based Edge browser update as a replacement for the old Edge browser. If you’re tired of Google Chrome or just want to try something new and faster, Microsoft Edge is a must-try for you.

Availability: Windows (7, 8, 8.1, 10), macOS, Android

2. Firefox

Firefox is the second-best alternative to Google Chrome in my opinion. In terms of speed and privacy, Firefox is your go-to browser. With tracking protection, Firefox’s extensions, account information sync, and more features for developers. For web developers, Firefox is a go-to browser because of its competitive dev features.

With the release of Firefox Quantum Browser, it is easier to suggest a Chrome alternative which is as speedy as Google’s browser. Private browsing also gets better with the new Quantum browser update as it deletes all your data after the end of the session. The browser update also brings tracking protection from different online trackers to prevent tracking across platforms, especially from social media websites like Facebook.

Availability: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

3. Vivaldi

Vivaldi is a Chromium-based browser with features more than Google Chrome. The browser has been around for five years now and is available for Windows, macOS, and Android. With nearly 1.2 million monthly active users, Vivaldi is delivering speed and features on Chromium technology. Here are the features of Vivaldi browser that you should try:

Notes: Save your thoughts

Quick Commands

Visual Bookmarks and Speed Dial

Web Panels

Manage Sessions Manually

Visual Tab Previews

Tab Stacks

Trash Can: Quickly Restore Pages

Adaptive Interface

Availability: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

4. Opera Browser

Opera Browser is light, comes with dark mode, a built-in free VPN, and other useful features. With features like VR player, Snapshot tool, Download manager, image loading settings, mouse gestures, pop-up blocking, extension from Opera store, and Opera Turbo, the browser comes with more features than Chrome browser. Opera browser is available for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS.

Availability: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS

5. Brave Browser

Brave Browser has all the things a user needs. It is arguably the best browser for your smartphones and desktop. The privacy-focused Chromium-based browser has the best of both worlds. It has Chrome touch with additional interesting features. Brave Browser also supports all the Chrome extensions as it runs on chromium engine.

Availability: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android

6. Safari

Safari is the default for macOS and iOS users. Apple’s browser has been around for a long time but still not able to compete with the likes of Google Chrome. Safari is a simple browser with basic features to offer. Other than it’s simplicity, it doesn’t have anything special that could compel users to try it out. However, Apple users prefer using it on macOS and iOS. With macOS Big Sur 11.0, Safari gets new features. So, if you’re looking for a web browser for just mere browsing, Safari is your choice.

Availability: macOS, iOS

7. Tor Browser

Tor Browser is the most privacy-focused browser that you can get on the internet. If privacy is everything for you, Tor Browser is your go-to browser. With Tor Browser, you can surf the internet anonymously. No one can track your data with this browser, and this is possible due to Tor’s network of relays for communication around the globe.

Availability: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android

8. Epic Browser

Epic Browser is also an alternate browser that you can go to if you’re not using Chrome. It includes many features like tracking protection, cookies, and ad networks, malvertising, crypto mining, and other privacy-related tactics that websites use to get user data.

Unlike Chrome, it has a built-in tracking blocker feature, which is a relief for those who are looking for tracking free web surfing experience. Another cool feature that privacy enthusiasts will like about Epic Browser is its one-click encryption tool. With this tool, you can hide your IP address and encrypt your browsing experience, which means that it will protect your browsing history from not only your ISP but your government, employer, data collectors, and others. The DNS requests are also routed through the encrypted proxy. Epic is available for Windows and macOS for free.

Availability: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS

So, these were the best Google Chrome alternatives that you should try if you don’t want to use Chrome anymore.

Let us know which is your favorite browser in the comments below!