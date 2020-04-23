Motorola Edge+: 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865, 5G and more

Motorola has been making phones for a very long time, even before the “smartphones” were in the industry. But the company hasn’t been making flagship phones since the 2016’s Motor Z. They were in the phone business, but only with their mid-range smartphones.

Motorola has finally launched Motorola Edge and Edge+. The new Edge+ is a $999 smartphone with flagship specs like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a massive battery of 5,000mAh, a 6.7-inch 90Hz display with FHD+ resolution, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 108-megapixel sensor, and 5G support. All these specs are competitive and put the Edge+ with other top tier smartphones.

The 108-megapixel is the same sensor that we’ve seen in Mi MIX Alpha and the highest-end Galaxy S20 Ultra. The 108-megapixel sensor shoots 27-megapixel by default with 6K video recording support.

The 90Hz display isn’t new to any smartphone now, OnePlus phones have this tech since OnePlus 7 Pro, and now OnePlus 8 Pro has 120Hz refresh rate display, but it’s not a bad start for Motorola. The company lets you run your phone with a 60Hz or 90Hz option.

Speaking of the display, it doesn’t have bleeding-edge tech as the phone has an FHD OLED screen, which means fewer pixels than the competition. Having an “endless edge” display can cause battery drain; hence, the 1080p resolution is to lower battery consumption, though the screen looks good. Motorola claims to have full two-day battery life on Edge+ with its massive 5,000mAh battery, which can only be confirmed after real-life testing.

Motorola Edge vs. Motorola Edge+:

Motorola launched two smartphones, Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus. The Edge model supports 5G and has three rear cameras, unlike the regular Edge model. There’s a primary 108-megapixel sensor while the regular Edge has a 64-megapixel primary camera. However, both have a 25-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Here’s the complete spec sheet: