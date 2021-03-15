Nokia to launch new smartphones on April 8th

Nokia brand owner HMD Global has announced the date of April 8 for its coming launch event. The event’s invitation carries the hashtag #LoveTrustKeep and an image of a man standing outside in the shade of a canopy of trees.

Besides the date of the event, the company has not revealed any other detail. However, it is safe to assume that Nokia will be launching the successor of its Nokia 8.3 5G phone this year.

According to NokiaPowerUser, the new Nokia phone might have some exciting and helpful specifications that would successfully relate to the users. Their sources state that a new Nokia phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 processor and a 108MP primary camera as one of five cameras on the back.

In addition to the 108MP main sensor, there may also be ultra-wide, depth, macro, and telephoto sensors on the Nokia 8.3 5G successor. Most likely, the phone will use Zeiss optics and OZO Audio technology, just like Nokia 8.3 5G. The display is expected to feature a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with PureDisplay V4. There could be a refresh rate of 120Hz for the display.

As far as the name of the coming phone is concerned, the website, NokiaPowerUser points out that the Nokia G10 trademark was spotted in a regulatory filing. Among the other details derived from the leak is the support for 4K 60fps video recording and the inclusion of 5G connectivity. Having said that, it would appear that Nokia is likely to announce a phone that is mid-to-premium range.

Regardless of whether the Nokia G10 or an extra phone of another name appears on April 8, Nokia is ready to appear in the news yet again. We will probably keep hearing rumors and predictions about what to expect in the weeks that follow.