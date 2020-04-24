LG’s premium Velvet phone now has a release date

LG Velvet now has a release date of May 7th. LG has already shown off its flagship Velvet phone ahead release, but the company is planning a YouTube live event due to coronavirus pandemic. A video teaser was posted on the Korean giant’s YouTube channel, showing raindrops bouncing on a catwalk depicting fashion-forward design with the raindrop camera setup.

We already know a few of the specs, including Snapdragon 765 chipset with integrated 5G, a raindrop triple rear camera setup, a headphone jack, and curved-glass design. After all these revelations about the phone, like sketches, the name, and then the whole phone, LG is holding its online event at 9 PM ET, or 10 AM KST May 6th.

