iOS 15 update is now available for iPhone 6s and later

Apple has finally released iOS 15 to the supported devices, including a five-year-old iPhone 6s. The operating system was announced back in June 2021 at WWDC. iOS 15 adds new ways to remain connected, significant updates to help users focus and explore, and intelligent features to help people get more done with their iPhones. New features like Live Text use on-device intelligence to expose relevant information, Maps upgrades give entirely new ways to navigate the world, and much more. iOS 15 is available as a free software upgrade for iPhone 6s and later devices now.

FaceTime is much more advanced than ever, allowing users to stay in touch with anyone at any time. FaceTime audio and visual features have been updated to make conversations seem more realistic and lifelike. In addition, FaceTime calls may now be joined through a web browser on Android or Windows smartphones other than Apple devices. FaceTime calls made through the web are end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that privacy is not affected.

Images, Safari, Apple News, Music, Apple Podcasts, and the Apple TV app all have a new section called Shared with You that shows photos, articles, music, and other information shared by friends and family in Messages. For example, in the Photos app, Shared with You automatically shows shared photos, news stories in Apple News, and other relevant content in the associated app. The Shared with You section identifies who sent the material and allows you to access the corresponding message and resume the conversation quickly. Focus is a new feature in iOS 15 that helps users decrease distraction by filtering notifications depending on what they want to focus on.

Other features like a fresh new look for notifications, redesigned browsing with Safari, accurate navigation with Apple maps, new keys, and state IDs added to Apple Wallet, and much more are now out to provide an outstanding and meaningful user experience.

With a new multitasking experience that is even more accessible, new widget layouts for the Home Screen, the App Library, additional ways to collect thoughts with Quick Note, and FaceTime upgrades for more natural video conversations, iPadOS 15 brings new features that extend the versatility of iPad even further. As of today, iPadOS 15 is available as a free software upgrade.

Working with multiple apps is now easier than ever with iPadOS 15. In addition, a new multitasking option displays at the top of applications, allowing you to switch between Split View or Slide Over quickly. Other significant features updates include organizing and personalizing iPad with widgets and the App library, capturing thoughts with quick notes, enhancements for more natural FaceTimes calls, the latest tools to find and focus, and a completely fresh new look for notifications.