TechEngage

Technology news and opinions

Social Media Networks

Instagram’s new “Favorites” feature will show some people higher in feed

Avatar for Amna Jawaid September 14, 2021

instagram-post-e5cacb32

Instagram is developing a feature that will offer users more control over the platform’s notoriously obtuse feed algorithm. Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer, recently shared screenshots of Favorites, an in-development feature. Those pictures imply that you’ll be able to add friends, family members, and creators to a list of accounts you’d like the software to prioritize when scrolling through your feed.

People have complained that since Instagram switched from a chronological to an algorithmic feed in 2016, the app hasn’t done a good job of displaying users the photos and videos they want to view. In a recent blog post on how Instagram’s different algorithms operate, Adam Mosseri, the platform’s CEO, attempted to address such concerns. When deciding how to prioritize the content it displays you, the feed algorithm now considers the popularity of a post, as well as your recent activity and history of engaging with someone.

Related Tags:

Related Stories

Reader Interactions

Join The Discussion:

Please read our comment policy before submitting your comment. Your email address will not be used or publish anywhere. You will only receive comment notifications if you opt to subscribe below.