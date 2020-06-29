Facebook app is finally getting dark mode update

Almost all social apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Gmail, and Twitter now have dark mode except Facebook’s official app. It is a bit surprising that Facebook is delaying dark mode for its social media app while other apps had already got it last year.

The social network app is finally getting dark mode overhaul as the users spot dark mode beta testing around the globe. The testing is limited to a few people, for now, so we’ve to wait to get our hands on it.

Here’s how the dark mode on Facebook might look like after the update:

Facebook has confirmed the dark mode update for few users globally. The update seems to be limited to iOS for now, but we can expect an update for Android soon. The final build doesn’t seem to arrive quickly; however, it is good to know that Facebook is working on a dark mode update for smartphones.

Dark mode has been proved very useful for not just eyes but batteries as well. Dark screens help save batteries on AMOLED and OLED screens, and hence users prefer using their phones with dark mode.

Let us know what do you think about this update in the comments below!