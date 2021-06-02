How to manage Accessibility features in Windows 10

Follow these simple steps to enable the useful Accessibility features in Windows 10.

Open ‘Settings’ Find the cogwheel icon of Settings on the Start menu or press Window+ I simultaneously to open Settings.

Find and open ‘Ease of Access’ Click on ‘Ease of Access’ to manage the Accessibility features of Windows 10.

Customize ‘Display’ The first tab after ‘Ease of access’ would be of Display. It allows you to amplify the size of text written on your screen for better visibility. You have to drag the blue bar of ‘Make text bigger’ to the right side and set the desired size of the text.

More Display settings You can enable animations, automatically hide scroll bars and show transparency in Windows by toggling the three buttons.

Enlarge size of cursor You can enlarge and shorten the size of the cursor by dragging the blue bar to and fro.

Control mouse with keypad You can customize your mouse and bring a keypad in action to perform as a secondary mouse on your PC. Just toggle the button as the arrow pointed in the screenshot below.

Change color of text cursor You can customize the color of the cursor by deciding from the array of color palettes.

Enable Magnifier If you need to see a text or something on the screen in a more enlarged size, you can use a magnifier to do so. You need to enable Magnifier from Settings by toggling the ‘Turn on Magnifier.’

Use Color filters You can make photos and colors easier to see by applying a color filter to your screen.

Control contrast ratio You can control contrast and make text and apps easier to see by using more distinct colors.

Use Narrator If you need a screen reader that reads you what’s on your screen, just turn on the Narrator by toggling the bar.

Control Audio Settings You can increase or reduce the audio and play with other audio settings in this section.

Enable Closed captions You may adjust how any closed captions in your local media players look during the playback of movies or TV shows under the ‘Closed captions’ area.

Turn on speech recognition If you want to dictate text and control your device using only your voice, then use the button to toggle this feature.