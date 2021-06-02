TechEngage

Technology news and opinions

OS

How to manage Accessibility features in Windows 10

Avatar for Sheharyar Ahmad Saeed June 2, 2021

An icon of laptop featuring Windows OS with applications popping out of the screen

Technology provides utility and serves the purpose of virtual assistance to users. Windows 10 also lets you enable the additional utility features if users need help or want to spice up the graphical interface. This also comes in favor of those who have any visual impairments or disabilities. Let’s dive inside and figure out how to manage Accessibility features in Windows 10.

Follow these simple steps to enable the useful Accessibility features in Windows 10.

  1. Open ‘Settings’

    Find the cogwheel icon of Settings on the Start menu or press Window+ I simultaneously to open Settings.screenshot of Settings tab in Windows 10

  2. Find and open ‘Ease of Access’

    Click on ‘Ease of Access’ to manage the Accessibility features of Windows 10.screenshot of Ease of access tab in Windows 10

  3. Customize ‘Display’

    The first tab after ‘Ease of access’ would be of Display. It allows you to amplify the size of text written on your screen for better visibility. You have to drag the blue bar of ‘Make text bigger’ to the right side and set the desired size of the text. screenshot of Display feature in Windows 10

  4. More Display settings

    You can enable animations, automatically hide scroll bars and show transparency in Windows by toggling the three buttons. Screenshot of Display settings in Windows 10

  5. Enlarge size of cursor

    You can enlarge and shorten the size of the cursor by dragging the blue bar to and fro.Screenshot of Mouse pointer size in Windows 10

  6. Control mouse with keypad

    You can customize your mouse and bring a keypad in action to perform as a secondary mouse on your PC. Just toggle the button as the arrow pointed in the screenshot below. Screenshot of Mouse feature in Windows 10

  7. Change color of text cursor

    You can customize the color of the cursor by deciding from the array of color palettes.Screenshot of Text cursor in Windows 10

  8. Enable Magnifier

    If you need to see a text or something on the screen in a more enlarged size, you can use a magnifier to do so. You need to enable Magnifier from Settings by toggling the ‘Turn on Magnifier.’Screenshot of magnifier feature in Windows 10

  9. Use Color filters

    You can make photos and colors easier to see by applying a color filter to your screen.Screenshot of Color filters in Windows 10

  10. Control contrast ratio

    You can control contrast and make text and apps easier to see by using more distinct colors.Screenshot of High Contrast in Windows 10

  11. Use Narrator

    If you need a screen reader that reads you what’s on your screen, just turn on the Narrator by toggling the bar.Screenshot of Narrator feature in Windows 10

  12. Control Audio Settings

    You can increase or reduce the audio and play with other audio settings in this section.Screenshot of Screenshot of Narrator feature in Windows 10

  13. Enable Closed captions

    You may adjust how any closed captions in your local media players look during the playback of movies or TV shows under the ‘Closed captions’ area.Screenshot of Closed Caption feature in Windows 10

  14. Turn on speech recognition

    If you want to dictate text and control your device using only your voice, then use the button to toggle this feature.Screenshot of speech feature in Windows 10

  15. Bring keypad on screen

    You can use a virtual keyboard on screen if you don’t want to interact with a physical keypad or in case of emergency when your physical keyboard is not working.screenshot of Keyboard feature in Windows 1

After a quick overview of the Accessibility features available in Windows 10, you can enable the features which you deem necessary for your PC.

Related Tags:

Related Stories

Reader Interactions

Join The Discussion:

Please read our comment policy before submitting your comment. Your email address will not be used or publish anywhere. You will only receive comment notifications if you opt to subscribe below.