How smartphones help mental health from BetterHelp

Technological advances have given us some remarkable things, including connecting with people worldwide through social media, entering alternate universes with virtual reality, and access to mental health care from the comfort of our homes. Smartphones are associated with shorter attention spans and can be addictive. However, they’re not all bad. With technological advances, there’s more convenient access to mental health care.

People can see a mental health professional in a variety of ways. Whether you engage in online chatting, phone sessions, or video chat, you can easily access a therapist. Those who work remotely have the flexibility to see a counselor on their time. You can meet with a therapist whenever you’re available.

Starting therapy means taking charge of your mental health. You will feel empowered and excited to meet with your counselor. It’s helpful to congratulate yourself because you’re in control of your mental health and wellbeing. Online therapy can help people of varying ages, from children to the elderly. Teens are familiar with technology, and most are well-versed in how to use a smartphone, so telemedicine isn’t a stretch for them.

Online therapy is versatile

Online therapy isn’t just for individuals. It’s an excellent way for people to get the help they need, but it can help with romantic relationships and interpersonal relationships. You can engage in couples counseling or family therapy. Each person gets a turn to express their feelings during the sessions.

Some teens and adults have difficulty with face-to-face or traditional therapy. These individuals may benefit from messaging or chatting with a therapist. Some people benefit from phone sessions. Text messaging with a therapist is an excellent alternative for those with social anxiety. You can express your true feelings, and you won’t feel pressured to sit on an uncomfortable video chat or in an office.

Social anxiety

Some people who have social anxiety are fearful of seeking therapy. It takes a lot to push these individuals out of their comfort zone. The idea of seeing a therapist in person can be daunting. They might be afraid to meet with a counselor in person. It could take that person a while to become comfortable to trust a new friend, let alone a therapist. Social anxiety doesn’t have to hold you back from seeking help. Online therapy from your smartphone is a wonderful way to get counseling in the comfort of your home. It’s also an easy commute. You don’t have to leave your safe space, and it’s easier to remember you have an appointment when the session takes place in “your office.”

Help is a click away

Don’t be afraid to seek help to better your mental health. Getting help is in the palm of your hand. In your smartphone, you have the resources to find a skilled mental health professional. There are many online therapy companies to choose from, and most have apps you can see your therapist on.

Getting support is easy that way. You can read about how people like online therapy here. Unfortunately, the stigma of mental illness can prevent people from seeking treatment. When you’re finding a therapist through your smartphone, it’s more comfortable. You can find helpful videos and podcasts about mental health concerns. There are also articles about mental health issues. Even celebrities struggle with mental illness.

All this information is in the palm of your hand. Once you educate yourself, you may feel more comfortable about seeking online counseling. And when you’re ready, you can take the leap and sign up for an online therapist. Your mental health can improve just by using your smartphone.