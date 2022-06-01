Garmin Unveils Two Forerunner Watches with Multiple New Features

Technology is changing every aspect of life. Old things fade away and new things take their place. Similarly, the Garmin forerunner 200-series has been dead since 2019 which is going to revive now. Change is the civilization of tomorrow and knowing this Garmin has launched two Forerunner watches with more stunning and enthusiastic features to monitor the health of the wearer with even more precision and perfection.

The new features come with a cost and incorporation of new technology such as online GPS, touch screen, and much more. The Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 come with a variety of features from enhanced battery life to better track down of daily routine. In this article, we’ll know more about the new features of Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 for a better understanding of new features.

Forerunner 255 watch

The Forerunner 255 Watch has many features to engage and entertain the wearers. The big additions this time around are heart rate variation (HRV), racing widget, multi-band GPS, and much more. The wearers of Forerunner 255 won’t find it difficult to discover the unfounded locations and fastest and securest routes to their destination. Moreover, the multi-band GPS has many benefits as it can be connected to multiple satellite frequencies.

Then there is one amazing feature which is known as the morning report feature. You can keep a track record of your sleep pattern and even enhance the features according to your requirements. Through Forerunner 255 you can get instant access to the 30+ built-in activities and enhance the workout by covering your daily milestones.

The Forerunner 255 is built on the Forerunner 245 and is a midrange, lightweight watch. You’ll get the Garmin’s Forerunner 255 in two sizes. There will be one standard size of Forerunner 255 which will weigh 49 grams and the smaller 255s will weigh 32 grams. For music enthusiasts and lovers, music will live on Forerunner 25 with the help of 500 songs on the watch itself.

According to Garmin, there will be song playlists from Deezer, Amazon, and Spotify. The estimated battery time for Forerunner 255 is 14 days. Amazingly, this advanced watch will have a robust battery time of 30 hours in GPS mode.

The price for Garmin’s Forerunner 255 is $295.99. At this price, you’ll get the Forerunner 255 with solar charging and touchscreen. This depth of wellness insight with Forerunner 255 can blow up the minds of the customers.

Forerunner 955 watch

The Forerunner 955 watch has a touch screen with five physical buttons which you can use along with the touch screen. Garmin’s Forerunner 955 watch is also a piece of art having multiple features ranging from sleep reports to daily workout tasks. This watch comes with many features and stunning advancements. It has 20 days of battery life and you can use it for 49 hours with GPS mode on.

You can exploit solar energy to increase the battery timing of your Forerunner 955 watch. It has multi-band GPS features and a responsive touchscreen. This watch is rated for 5ATM of water resistance. Race widget, HRV, solar-powered battery, morning reports, and training status are some of the most prominent features of Forerunner 955.

It’s conspicuous that the health tracking features of both Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 are the same with little to no difference. However, the health features of Forerunner 955 come with more training metrics such as PacePro and ClimbPro. Through these features, you can get real-time guidance on your elevation and pace.

You can purchase Forerunner 955 at a flat rate of $599.99. This is a lightweight watch with Power Glass™ for better solar charging. You can get this watch in black and white. With this huge price comes greater benefits such as you can store up to 955-2000 songs in your playlist in Forerunner 955 Watch.

Wrap up

In this tech-intensive life, caring for and boosting health is a rare case. Garmin’s forerunner watches can instigate one’s sense of responsibility towards health. You can keep a complete and comprehensive track record of health and wellbeing. These digital watches come with advanced features for heart rate, sleep, exercise, racing, and daily workout routines to name a few.

These watches give you soft reminders for calming down in times of stress. So, in this way you can get rid of all the stress and focus on the most important things. The stunningly long battery timings and additional features of music can even prompt more ecstatic life. The Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 can bring a positive change in one’s life.