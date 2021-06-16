TechEngage

Download leaked Windows 11 wallpapers

Avatar for Muhammad Abdullah June 16, 2021

Windows 11 Wallpapers

After getting leaked in its full glory ahead official announcement, the new Windows 11 wallpapers are also available to download. The latest edition of Windows 11 seems like an inspired version of canceled Windows 10X. Round corners, uncluttered design, along with redesigned icons, file manager (reported earlier as an update coming for Windows 10), and a centered taskbar (just like macOS), which can be changed back to Windows 10 style taskbar from settings, are part of Windows 11. Take a look at two of the new Windows 11 wallpapers.

  • Windows 11 light
    Windows 11 Light Mode
  • Windows 11 Dark Mode
    Windows 11 Dark Mode

You can get Windows 11 wallpapers from the download link given below. The new set of wallpapers appeared online after a beta build was leaked. These are one of the coolest-looking wallpapers from Microsoft yet. The new wallpapers include images for both dark and light mode fans. The zip includes wallpapers set of Sunrise, Orbs, Glow, Flow, and Captured Motion. Some of these are indeed better than the stock Windows 10 wallpapers that we’ve been using over the years.

Download Windows 11 Wallpapers

