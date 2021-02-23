Best Webcams for PC and laptop on Amazon for 2021

As the pandemic rages on and as we are all (still) stuck inside working from home, the humble video call has never been more important. The last thing you want when you’re in a Teams meeting presenting the latest sales figures or virtually clinking your glasses on Zoom for your cousin Sandra’s virtual birthday party is a shoddy webcam.

You’ll need to purchase a dedicated webcam for most desktops, and whilst most, if not all, laptops have an in-built webcam, the vast majority of webcams are grainy and awful. Dedicated PC webcams are great for video calls, virtual meetings, and even live streaming on websites like Twitch if you need a face cam. There are hundreds of different options to choose from on Amazon, and it can be quite difficult to know how much to spend and which products to bite the bullet on. That’s why we at TechEngage have compiled this list of the best webcams for PCs and laptops on Amazon for 2021.

Logitech C920x Pro HD Webcam

Pros:

Great brand, great support

Clear 1080p Video

Good microphone

Cons:

Not 60fps

For years, the Logitech C920 has been the go-to webcam for anyone looking for a reliable and sharp PC camera for all your needs. In fact, the C920 was so good it is still the most used webcam for gamers’ live streaming on Twitch. The latest model of the C920 line, the C920x, continues this tremendous legacy with a few small tweaks and a price cut, which still gives Logitech the edge in the increasingly saturated market of quality HD cameras. The ‘X’ denotes this version of the C920 comes with 3 months free of Xsplit, the live streaming platform.

Call, stream, blog, and record videos like a pro in crystal clear HD video and audio. With spectacular video quality up to HD 1080p and dual built-in mics, C920X makes it a breeze to make your video presence stand out from the crowd. The five-element glass lens captures razor-sharp images and clear colors, while autofocus adjusts smoothly and precisely for consistent definition and fluid video.

Equipped with automatic HD light correction, the C920X uses Logitech’s RightLightTM 2 technology to adjust to your lighting conditions, producing bright, contrasted images, even if you’re in a dim setting. This is perfect if the only lighting you have on your desk is a weak desk lamp and the reflection of your screen.

With an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, it’s safe to say customers adore this product.

In their five-star review, Andy on Amazon writes:

“I use it with Zoom. No pop-ups, no errors, it’s 100% plug n’ play. Picture quality is a huge improvement from the base camera in my laptop. Crazy that in 2020 laptop camera quality is still an issue. Other than that, it’s a webcam and performs as advertised.”

Priced at , I appreciate the price cut from back in the day. I’m used to this bad boy costing $100, so at this price, it’s an absolute steal. Logitech support is fantastic, so if you have any issues, you can easily get in contact for help. If you’re looking for a webcam for high-quality video calls or live streaming, the Logitech C920x is a fantastic choice.

Jelly Comb HD Webcam 1080P with Tripod

Pros:

Decent 1080p camera quality

Very affordable

Comes with a tripod

Cons:

Terrible microphone

Only 30fps

The Jelly Comb webcam is one of the most affordable FHD cameras on Amazon, and usually, picking the cheap option isn’t the best idea. But, the Jelly Comb is a surprisingly good webcam for anyone who’s looking to save a buck on their webcam needs.

The video you get from the Jelly Comb webcam is clear, with some decent dynamic range. It may struggle in low-light, and it doesn’t have the lighting optimization of the Logitech. But, if you ensure you have some decent lighting (break out a lamp, make sure you’re not in front of a window), you’ll be absolutely fine.

When I tested this webcam, I used it as my face cam for Twitch, and it worked perfectly well. It doesn’t have the sharpness of my Samsung S8 or the Logitech, but for the price, it is surprisingly effective. My Dell XPS laptop has a terrible webcam with a terrible placement under the screen, so using this webcam fixed that issue!

The camera has a privacy slider which is nice, though it’s a bit hard to adjust without grabbing the whole camera. The weakest point of this camera is the webcam, which is nothing short of a tinny mess. This may be difficult if you’re using this on a desktop computer but if you’re using this to fix your bad laptop webcam, using your laptop’s in-built microphone is entirely possible.

With an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers love how great value this webcam is. One happy customer writes in their five-star review of the Jelly Comb:

“The Jelly Comb cam has worked great for us. My daughter talks to her cousins a lot via Google Hangouts and Google duo. Both video conferences systems work perfectly with this camera (no complaints from her cousins on video or sound quality). We also tried making a zoom call as well and everything looked & sounded great as well. The image did look really crisp, so we have no doubt on it being 1080p.”

With a list price of , this webcam represents some insane value for an FHD webcam, definitely worth checking out!

NexiGo N980P FHD 60FPS Webcam

Pros:

1080P FHD 60FPS

Good microphone

Cons:

Struggles in low-light

Bad auto white balance

If you want a camera with smooth, fluid motion, you may consider a 60fps camera. That’s where the NexiGo N980P comes in. This affordable wide-angle webcam perfectly fits video chatters and streamers alike.

Powered by a 2 megapixel CMOS sensor, this camera brings some brilliant video quality for not a lot of pennies. With two omnidirectional microphones built-in to the face of the webcam, it’ll easily pick up your voice if you don’t have another microphone on your system. The auto-brightness works hard to make sure it adapts to the lighting of your room, but we recommend you light yourself up with a desk lamp. In low-light situations, this webcam tends to be a little grainy and blurry.

With a camera field of view of 90-degrees, this webcam is perfect for conference calls. Simply place it on a table, and it’ll pick up everyone. This supports a tripod, so it’s easy to place on a stand to adjust to your liking.

With an average rating on Amazon of 4.4 stars out of 5, customers love the affordability and performance of the NexiGo. In their five-star review, one reviewer writes:

“I’ve had the camera for a few days and it’s worked flawlessly on my Mac. I’ve used it for Zoom, and MS teams calls, as well as photo booth, and quick time player. Never had a problem with it. Picture quality is good. It’s an ideal camera for teleconferencing when you have multiple people in the same room, or in front of the computer (because of the wide-angle). Manual focus is good, and effective. Not ideal for individual teleconferencing (with one person in front of the computer) due to its wide viewing angle. Bottom line: Good camera, no compatibility issues. Best used for groups or picking up more things in the background due to wide viewing angle. Good alternative to Logitech cameras.”

Priced at No products found., the NexiGo is an affordable webcam and perfect if you’re looking for smooth motion. This is great if you’re streaming on Twitch at 60fps to make sure the frame rates of your gameplay and face cam match. For an FHD 60fps webcam at this price range, it’s hard to do better than the NexiGo N980P.

Logitech BRIO Ultra HD Webcam

Pros:

4K Camera

USB C

HDR

Windows Hello Integration

Cons:

Expensive

If you’re looking for the best webcam money can buy, you can’t get better than the Logitech BRIO UHD webcam. Step up to Logitech’s most technologically advanced webcam. BRIO delivers spectacular HD video up to 4K and advanced RightLight 3 light correction for pro-quality video calls, streaming, and recording.

Look your best in any lighting condition, even low light or bright sunshine. Built-in RightLight 3 and high dynamic range (HDR) technology auto-adjusts to highlight you. Even if you’re in less than ideal lighting, this advanced webcam will automatically correct the exposure to improve the image.

With the Logi Options software, you can adjust the field of view by choosing from three options. For a head and shoulders shot, pick 65 degrees. For larger groups or to capture more of the room, choose 78 or 90 degrees.

Powered by both optical and infrared sensors, BRIO delivers fast and secure facial recognition for windows hello. No need to type a password for windows 10: Simply look into BRIO’s lens to login.

With an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, Amazon reviewers love the feature set and performance of the Logitech BRIO. In their five-star review, one Canadian reviewer writes:

“First off, it’s a very good quality camera. I have a very good computer which a good internal camera and the Brio 4K blows it out of the water. If you use the camera in a regular setting, see my picture as reference, it’s still looks better and brighter. If you add some cheap lights, like the ring light, and download Logitech G Hub, it will make a massive difference. This Brio 4K loves lighting and will give you a super sharp image so invest 30$ for those lights, you’ll be glad you did.”

Priced at No products found., the BRIO isn’t cheap by any means. But, if you’re looking for a webcam with some insane picture quality, say if you need a webcam for streaming or if you’re using this to stand out in job interviews, the Logitech BRIO is a perfect choice for a premium webcam.

