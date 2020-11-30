Best Cyber Monday Deals on Headphones 2020

To all those who have not gotten their hands on the headphones of their dreams as of yet, Cyber Monday is here with one last chance before the sale season ends. Right after Black Friday, we all could really use a Cyber Monday to give ourselves an audio upgrade we desperately deserve after having lived through the year from our worst nightmares.

So, sit back and sift through our list to get your favorite headphones at whopping discounts.

JBL headphones/earphones

JBL LIVE is a wireless headphone set with Bluetooth technology, 30 hours battery life, 2 hours charging time, and decent sound. These are noise cancellation ANC headphones and support Google Assistant and Alexa. The cloth on the headpiece looks edgy and gives the headphones a very classy feel. As for the ear cups, they are made up of faux leather and are very easy on the ears.

You save: $30

JBL Tune is wireless in-ear headphones (earphones) with JBL pure bass crisp sound, 4 hours (average) battery life, a varied charging time (depends on how loud you have been playing the music). The secure in-ear fit provides a relatively balanced sound experience (although it does not cancel sound). They come with three pairs of silicone ear tips and are comfortable (not past 4 hours, though).

You save: $60

Sony headphones

Sony WH 1000XM4 is a wireless over the ear headset with dual noise sensor technology, 30 hours battery life, and relatively faster-charging capability. The touch sensor allows you to play songs, take calls, and activate the voice assistant (supports Alexa). The wearing sensing technology pauses activity as soon as you take off the headphones saving the battery. The headphones are comfortable and ideal for commuters.

You save: $71

One of the cheapest on the block, Sony MDZRX110NC is wired, over the ear, noise-canceling headphones with about 80 hours of battery life. The headset is lightweight, comfortable on the ears, and is ideal for flights and public commutes. The headset is ideal for those looking for just a simple pair of headphones for their commutes and doesn’t fancy high-quality sound.

You save: $41

Sony’s wireless pair offers a travel-friendly design with 35 hours of battery life, USB type C charging, and powerful audio quality. These low budget wireless headphones are compact as the ear cups cover your ears (not as comfortable, though). For the offered price, these headphones are an excellent buy, especially this Cyber Monday.

You save: $21

Adidas headphones

Adidas RPT-01 is splashproof and sweatproof wireless headphones with 40 hours battery life, USB type C fast charging with average sound quality. The sports brand has designed these headphones for workouts and sprints and, therefore, has kept good care for the user’s comfort. It is a good buy if you are looking for a mediocre pair of running headphones.

You save: $49

Beats headphones/earphones

One of the Beats’ most popular headsets, these noise-canceling, wireless on-ear headphones are splashproof with 22 hours battery life and a streamlined design. The edgy headset has Apple’s H1 chipset offering easy connectivity to iPhone users (Android users can connect it through Bluetooth). With high-quality AAC streaming, this headset is clearly the best buy.

You save: $130

Beats Powerbeats Pro are wireless earphones with 9 hours battery life and a sophisticated yet comfortable design. The earphones are splashproof and sweatproof with a crisp sound quality making them ideal for workouts and every type of exercise. Still a hit, these earphones are up for grabs at a discounted price this Cyber Monday.

You save: $90

Bose headphones/earphones

Bose 700 is a wireless noise-canceling headphone set with 21 hours battery life, USB-C type charging, and fairly decent audio. As high-end headphones, they are ideal for people who dig sound quality (although not superior to Sony’s). They are lightweight hence perfect for commuters.

You save: $40

Bose sport earbuds are a solid pick this sale season offering compatibility with Bluetooth 5.1, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs, 5 hours battery life, and solid audio quality. The earbuds are easy on the ears with a very secure fit.

You save: $20

Apple AirPods

With active noise cancellation feature and powerful sound quality, Apple AirPods Pro is a nice upgrade for Apple users who are looking for a better fit. The touch-sensitive rim technology, although difficult to get the hang of, makes them a level above the other earbuds available in the market. These offer a battery juice of 4-5 hours (with a single charge).

You save: $81

Samsung Buds

For Samsung users, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are up on the Cyber Monday sale this year. These buds offer a very appealing design with a battery life of 11 hours and Bixby voice control. The slick earbuds have touch controls and good sound quality. If your old ones have retired, now is the time to get a new pair at a fairly discounted price.

You save: $50

Get your hands on some of the most high-quality headphones while the sale season lasts so that you don’t regret anything later.