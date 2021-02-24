Accidents happen, and one of the best ways to keep your precious furniture safe is to invest in a quality chair cover. These handy fabrics stretch seamlessly over your chair, protecting them from accidental knocks, spills, and stains. What more, once you’re done using it, many of them are washable, so it’s so much easier to keep your chairs looking fresh and tidy.

There are thousands of chair cover options on Amazon for you to pick from, and it can be quite difficult to find the right one to splurge on. That’s why we at TechEngage have put together this list in order to showcase to you our picks that pass our quality and customer satisfaction standards, so rest assured any product we recommend is trustworthy: no matter what type of chair. So here we go, let’s count down the best chair covers on Amazon for 2021.

Dining Chairs:

PrinceDeco High Stretch Parson Dining Chair Slipcovers / Amazon

Our first pick on the list is this smart and stylish slipcover for your dining chairs from interior design brand PrinceDeco. Fade from 85% Polyester and 15% Spandex, the Parson covers are two-way, highly stretchy, and luxurious.

Using them, customers love how they feel smooth and durable. This cover is designed with a non-slip belt to ensure a tight grip and to avoid the cover coming off. Loose slipcovers are an eyesore, but that’s a problem nowhere to be found with these PrinceDeco covers.

You can use this cover to spruce up an old dining chair, change the color of your furniture to match a new room aesthetic, or perhaps you’ve just got clumsy kids (or partners!). This cover is machine washable, easy to put on and off, and it’s highly versatile as you can just tuck the extra fabric into the gap of the dining chair to get a refresh visual effect.

This stretch dining chair cover adopts a one-size-fits-most mantra. Always measure chair back width and back height before ordering. This cover fits chairs with a height of 19.5-22.5″, chair back width 15.3-17.7″, chair seat width, length 15-18″ and thickness 3.5-6.7″.

This chair cover comes in a wide range of colors, including taupe (pictured above), brown, burgundy, dove, or even navy. They fit snuggly, wash great, and even hold up to cats and dogs who like to sit in the chairs at the dining room table!

Priced at No products found. for a pack of 2, these covers are very affordable. If you’re in the market for a stylish and comfortable dining chair cover, PrinceDeco have you covered. You can also get a pack of 4 and 8 if you have a larger dining table.

DYJKOUG Velvet Chair Cover / Amazon

The next pick on this list is a velvet chair cover from DYJKOUG, perfect for most chairs is designed with a fashionable flash gold style, which can help protect your furniture from daily tears, spills, stains, etc.

This cover is made from a high-quality golden diamond velvet material, ensuring that your chair is super comfortable whilst staying lusciously elegant and all times. To install, simply spread out the chair cover flatly, find the back part of the chair, and slowly cover it from the back of the chair. Simple.

This cover is also machine washable, and you can also hand wash. Avoid using bleach and don’t iron the cover, and you should be good to go if you use a temperature lower than 60 degrees.

The material is super soft, and perhaps the only downside to this cover is that you may be too distracted stroking the cover to actually eat your dinner! This cover comes in a wide selection of colors, including champagne, dark grey, malachite green, and more!

The elastic strap and 4 straps firmly fix the cover in place to avoid slipping or sliding. Machine Washable. It is recommended for various occasions like dining room, home décor, hotel, wedding banquet, dinner, meeting, party, celebration, ceremony, etc.

Priced at No products found., this chair cover is also highly affordable. If you want a very comfortable chair cover that makes use of the power of velvet, DYJKOUG has got you covered.

BUYUE Fast Installation Dining Chair Covers / Amazon

If you’ve got a dining or sitting chair that you don’t want to entirely cover, for example, if your backrest is super fancy, perhaps this seat cover from BUYUE is the one you need. With a classic jacquard design, this looks stylish and traditional.

It’s super simple to install this cover with no need to remove chair seats at all. Just stretch the cover around the chair and pull down. Made from 92% polyester and 8% Spandex, the elastic band helps keep the cover on the seat. They are made of a material that doesn’t slip off of the edges of the seats and is very sturdy and stretchy. This fabric is impressive in both how easy it is to clean, how sturdy it is, and easy to clean.

This cover is also fairly water-resistant, great for accidental spills. However, this isn’t the same as waterproof, and of course, if you drench your seat, you’re in for a bad day anyhow. But, if you miss your mouth when trying to drink for some odd reason, you should be absolutely fine. The fabric has a nice diagonal texture and seems to be robust.

As with the others on this list, the BUYUE comes in a wide selection of colors to choose from. On the roster is beige, black, brown, burgundy, grey, navy blue, ocher, sky blue. To care for these covers, they are machine washable and hand washable. If hand washing, first, soak in cold water for 15 minutes and then wash with a general synthetic detergent. The temperature of the washing liquid should not exceed 45 ℃.

These covers are super affordable, with a pack of 6 setting you back a cool $33.99. If you only need four, you can get that set for $23.99. If you’re looking for some affordable partial seat covers, the BUYUE dining chair stretch seat covers are a great option.

NORTHERN BROTHERS Dining Room Chair Seat Covers / Amazon

If you want a seat cover that fits snuggly over your current seat to protect or replace the look of your existing dining chair, this seat cover from Northern Brothers is perfect if you want it to look completely seamless, as if you’ve replaced the seat altogether.

This cover is made from a 92% polyester velvet material which is super soft and very comfortable. To attach this cover to your chair, you will first need to remove the seat cushion from your chair. Then, pull the seat cover over the cushion and tighten the drawstrings on the back. Reinstall the covered seat cushion for a clean and seamless visual switch.

These covers are perfect if you want to avoid replacing the fabrics of your chairs, but it provides no protection for the backrest or frame, so is only useful in protecting the fabric or leather of the seat itself. This cover supports seats of the following dimensions: seat cushion length: 14”-22.5”; Seat cushion width: 14”-22.5”; Seat cushion thickness: 1.5”-2.7”.

Also, to use this cover, you would need a chair that has a removable seat. For example, if you aren’t available to do this if the seat is molded into the chair, this isn’t the right cover for you.

Priced at No products found. for a set of 4, these are really affordable. The Northern Brothers seat covers come in a wide variety of colors, including a chocolatey velvet brown and a cool velvet taupe. If you’re in the market for a way to replace the fabric or leather of your chair seat or protect it, this is a perfect way to do it.

Armchairs:

Easy-Going Stretch Chair Sofa Slipcover / Amazon

If you’ve got an armchair you want to cover, there are some fantastic slipcovers to keep your precious chairs in good nick. Our first choice is this great slipcover from Easy-Going, a comfortable and durable cover for your favorite armchair.

Enjoy this soft and luscious armchair cover, perfect for any chair with a seating area of 25-35 inches. The cover is made from a blend of 80% polyester, 20% spandex, and cotton, making this fabric stretch, soft and durable for all uses.

With this product, you can protect your chair from daily wear, stains and it can even withstand the scrutiny of pets and rowdy kids!

It’s super simple to install. Simply drape the cover over the furniture as per the included labels, aligning the seams with the edges of your armchair. Put down to stretch it around your chair and let the elastic bottom tighten underneath the chair.

Tuck two foam strips into the grooves to make the fabric stay in place better, and then adjust the cover to make sure it fits.

The Easy-Going Slipcover comes in a whole wad of interesting colors. Some of my favorites are the ash rose, coffee, navy blue, light blue, and it even comes in pink! To care for this cover, machine-wash at 30 degrees Celsius using only mild detergents and don’t use bleach. This is not ironable.

Priced at No products found., this a cheap way to jazz up your armchair whilst also protecting it from accidents and pets! If you need an affordable cover for your favorite chair, the Easy-Going Armchair Slipcover is well worth consideration!

Turquoize 2 Piece Sofa Cover / Amazon

If you’re not a fan of the one cover fitting over your armchair, and would rather have a separate cover for your cushion, then interior design supplier Turquoize has got you covered. Their jacquard style two-piece armchair cover set is perfect if you want the cleanest and most seamless armchair cover out there, perfect if you want to change the color of your armchair on the cheap.

Made from a highly elastic but soft fabric of 85% polyester and 15% spandex, the material is super comfortable and fits tightly around your chair and existing cushion. This cover supports a chair from 32” to 47” in length and 31” to 41” in height. The cushion cover is compatible with cushions of the thickness of 4” to 6”.

Despite the name ‘Turquoize”, a light blue is not the only color this cover comes in (that’s the brand name, not the color!). You can cop one of these fantastic two-piece covers in charcoal grey (pictured), dusty blue, brown, navy blue, ivory, and so many more.

To clean these covers, simply pop them into your washing machine on a cold wash on a gentle cycle by themselves using mild laundry detergent. Remember: don’t use bleach and don’t iron the cover. That’ll ruin your precious, soft armchair cover.

Installation is simple if you follow the included handy instructions. Just slip on the main cover, tuck the extra fabrics into the gaps between the chair back and the cushions and slide the cushion into its cover.

This cover is only suitable if you have an armchair with a detachable separate cover. If your cushion is attached and/or molded to your chair, then you’ll have to opt for a full one-piece cover like the Easy-Going one earlier in this round-up.

Priced at No products found., this is a super affordable way to change the color of your armchair whilst also keeping it protected. I’d rather switch these out every couple of years than buy a whole new armchair!

Easy-Going Partial Armchair Slipcover / Amazon

Another product from the famed Easy-Going, this partial slipcover is perfect if you have an armchair that is too big for most full slipcovers, or you only want a temporary fixture that doesn’t cover your precious décor.

With its elegant, quilted texture and thick microfiber, this cover is super comfortable, perfect if you’re having a one-off dinner by the TV and don’t want to ruin your beautiful upholstery. This cover is reversible, so if you get one side dirty or if you’re getting bored of the main color, flip it over like a duvet to change up the scenery.

This cover fits a seat width of up to 25”, but it’s always advised to measure your chair before making a seat cover purchase. The installation is super simple. All you need to do is drape the furniture over your swat, insert the non-slip foam rods into the seams of your chair, and secure the elastic strap on the back of the armchair.

Customers love that this cover is soft but water-resistant. Don’t confuse that with waterproof, though, as, of course, if you drench this with water, chances are your chair is going to get wet. But, reviewers comment how they can easily wipe off dog pee. This form factor makes it super easy to remove and stick in the wash, perfect if you have pets.

Priced at No products found., this Easy-Going product is a little more expensive than others on this, bearing in mind that this isn’t a full chair cover. However, for the quality soft material and the convenience of taking it on and off easily, this is certainly worth considering.

Others:

Melaluxe Office Chair Cover / Amazon

If you have an office chair you’re scared of getting dirty; you may find an office chair cover useful. As we’re all working at home, we’ve been using our own office chairs more than ever before, and there’s bound to be some nasty wear and tear from extended home use.

This is where the Melaluxe office chair covers come in, protecting your office chair from wear, stains, spillages, and pesky pets and children. Made from a stretch microfiber spandex fabric, the Melaluxe is not only super soft and comfortable but also very durable and versatile.

This product’s best use, however, is rejuvenating old worn-out computer chairs. When a chair has seemingly reached the end of its life, the faux leather has flaked off, the foam has been exposed, and it’s all looking quite manky, you may be tempted to take it to a skip and get rid of it. This cover solves that problem by providing a quick, easy and affordable way to bring those chairs back to life.

Installation is simple. Just remove the armrests and slide the cover on them. Adjust the elastic bands and zippers to achieve the perfect fit to guarantee the good, clean look you need from a smart office chair. The large size pictured above supports chairs of the size: Back Height 70-78cm (27.6-30.7inch), Back Width 50-60cm (19.7-23.6inch); Seat Length 45-55cm (17.7-21.7inch), Seat Width 50-60cm (19.7-23.6inch). As always, measure before you purchase.

This office chair cover comes in a wide variety of colors, including black (as pictured above), coffee, dark grey, lake blue, light purple, and even an (ugly) rose color! So much to choose from! This cover is also machine washable, so if it gets dirty, simply pop it into your washing machine, and it’ll be as good as new.

Priced at No products found., this office chair cover is a super affordable way to protect or rejuvenate an office chair. If you’re in the market for a comfortable and cheap cover for your computer chair, look no further than the Melaluxe Office Chair cover.

FORCHEER Office Chair 2 Piece Cover / Amazon

Whilst the previous pick on this list was perfect for office chairs that were one whole piece or treated itself as one piece. But, if your office chair is smaller and in two distinctive, separate pieces, the FORCHEER 2 Piece Office Chair cover may be the right product for you.

The water-resistant jacquard fabric protects your office chair from unexpected stains, whilst the polyester blend makes the cover super soft and comfortable. This package includes one backrest cover to stretch offer the backrest of your office chair and one chair seat cover, which can be installed by removing the armrests and stretching it over the seat.

This chair cover supports chairs with a back width of 38-52cm, a back height of 36-50cms, a seat length of 38-52cm, and finally, a seat width of a cool 38-52cm. This wide support allows users of a whole variety of different chairs and chair types to use this handy chair cover.

The chair cover comes in a few interesting colors. First up is their pink, as pictured above. They’ve got a bog-standard black, a grey, and a strange green jacquard pattern.

Priced at No products found., these are really affordable. In fact, if you got for the ugly green jacquard, you can bag one of these covers for $9.99USD. What a bargain! If you’re in the market for a way to spruce up your two-piece office chair, the FORCHEER Office Chair cover is a perfect way to go about doing just that.

Vailge Patio Chair Covers / Amazon

And finally, our last pick on the list is a strange one. If you have chairs out on your patio and want to keep them protected from the elements overnight, you may want to invest in a patio chair cover. There are loads of different picks for patio chair covers, including an offering from Amazon’s own-brand Amazon Basics, but for a mix between value and quality, my crown goes to the Vailge line of patio chair covers.

Made from 100% heavy-duty 600D Oxford fabric, this cover is designed through and through to protect your outdoor chairs from the sun, dirt, rain, and even snow. The oxford fabric includes an added UV-stabilized and water-resistant coating to prevent water from seeping through the cover.

To fit this to your chair, simply drape it over and tighten it with an elastic hem cord, allowing you to fasten to the right tightness to ensure a seamless fit. The large padded handles make removal of the cover super easy, whilst air vents on the side (see the above picture) reduce condensation inside and wind lofting by letting moist air escape freely.

Priced at No products found., this is a super affordable way to keep your outdoor chairs protected from the elements. So, if you are running out of space in your house, garage, or shed to hide away your patio chairs, this cover will allow you to leave them out indefinitely.

Conclusion:

So, there we go, 10 fantastic chair covers for a wide range of different chair types for you to choose from. Chair covers are a broad product range, so I hope we were able to cover the type of chair you’re looking to wrap up.

If you're looking for a cover for your sofa/couch, TechEngage has got you covered with our excellent article on the best sofa covers on Amazon for 2021.

If you need to cover your dining chair for a fancy, high-class aesthetic, the PrinceDeco Parson Dining Chair Cover is a perfect way to keep your dining chairs looking stylish and protected. It’s hard to beat Easy-Going’s great reputation and selection of colors and sizes for armchair covers. Finally, I’m infinitely impressed with the value for money FORCHEER offers with their 2 piece office chair cover, perfect if you want to rejuvenate your old office chair.

