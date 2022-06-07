WWDC 2022: Apple’s most significant announcements at the annual worldwide developers’ conference on First Day

It’s time for Apple to astound the audience through marvelous and outstanding announcements about the new devices and operating system updates. WWDC 2022 started on June 6th at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT. The keynote highlighted the significant updates and upgrades and displayed the critical devices coming your way. This time Apple’s event took place in person, unlike the last two events, which were online, owing to the fear of COVID-19.

The number of in-person attendees was still limited, and online participants outweighed them in numbers. There are many updates such as MacBook Air, M2 chip, iOS 16 and an updated OS for tvOS, watchOS, iPadOS and much more. On top of all these iOS feature updates, we were enthusiastically waiting for the answers to what will come out after the M1 Processor. Is there an M2 processor that will speed up the efficiency of Apple devices more than ever before? And now we know for sure that Apple will debut the M2 chip soon with the MacBook Air.

In case you’ve missed the event, we’re delineating all the significant announcements from Apple. Let’s find out the essential announcements Apple made at WWDC 2022. So, without any ado, let’s dive into the topic.

iOS 16

During this year’s WWDC 2022, Apple rolled out the new operating system known as iOS 16. The latest version of the operating system will provide a foundation for upcoming iPhones. The new iPhones coming out in September have Always Display On functionality. The always-on display mode is lethal for the average battery consumption. It’s essential to know power savings depend on hardware, so it’s unlikely that iPhone 13 will get this outstanding feature.

The lock screen is at the center of Apple’s iOS 16 updates, starting with the ability to customize fonts and colors used. It will be possible to add widgets and configure multiple lock screens that you can switch between by swiping across the screen. Different focus modes can also be assigned to different lock screens. Apple-supplied wallpapers get a refresh, too, with animated and Pride-themed choices.

Apple has done extraordinary work to introduce the lock screen through iOS 16. The users now would have the ability to customize the fonts and colors. Moreover, adding multiple widgets and switching between different screens will become more seamless than ever. It’s stunning to know that users could also assign the different lock screens. At the WWDC 2022, Apple also indicated the Apple-supplied fresh wallpapers with pride-theme and animation.

One more remarkable feature that Apple enthusiasts would enjoy with iOS 16 is editing the messages. Apple has allowed the iMessage users to enjoy these features of even editing the unsend messages. More importantly, Apple has explained in a lengthy press release that users could unsend or edit the letters within 15 minutes and can recover the deleted messages within 30 days. These upgrades in iOS 16 are driving Apple enthusiasts crazy.

New MacBook Air

This time Apple’s WWDC 2022 is going to be awesome. Apple has revealed the next version of the MacBook Air to its tech-savvy audience. Despite its announcements today, you might not be able to buy it instantly as there are some drastic supply chain disruptions.

Despite some flexibility in restrictions of COVID-19, some regions in Shanghai are forcing draconian measurements against all the possible ways COVID-19 can spread. Apple analyst Ming-Chi expects that in case the production capacity of Quanta returns to the average level as they were before the strict Covid-19 lockdown. There is a high probability that Apple will roll out six to seven million MacBook Air in the third quarter of 2022. It is stunning to know that even now, Apple is holding the order of the new MacBook because of its short supply.

The announcement of the MacBook Air is more exciting because it is coming with the M2 Processor. This year’s MacBook Air design is close to the 14-inch MacBook Pro. On top of all, the MacBook Air will come with MagSafe charging, a headphone jack, and thunderbolt USB 4 ports. The upcoming MacBook Air is thick and weighs around 2.7 pounds.

You could buy the MacBook Air in July at a flat rate of $1,199. Apple has placed all the specifications and features of the MacBook Air on its page without taking any orders. The MacBook Air’s starting model includes 8GB of RAM, an M2 chip, an eight-core GPU, and 256GB of storage. If you want more abundant features, you can go for the model hovering around $1,499 with features including a 10-core GPU, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

iPadOS16

One of the most stunning improvements has come in the iPadOS16. As Apple’s annual developer’s conference goes on, many incredible announcements have come out.

Multitasking is becoming a routine of life, and making it part of the main feature of iPadOS16 is an outstanding step Apple has taken. Although it’s evident that the iPadOS16 is more like a tablet, Apple sees it as a MacBook and updates it accordingly. The new changes would allow the users to open two windows simultaneously and view them side-by-side.

iPasOS16 shares some of the features with the macOS and iOS 16, including support for the Passkeys in Safari and redesigned Home Screen. Besides, Apple is adding some of the most essential upgrades, such as a new weather app and new whiteboard collaboration software.

Moreover, the Stage Manager feature, which is coming in macOS, is also coming to iPadOS16. These updates and announcements create enthusiastic feelings in the audience throughout the world.

M2 Chip

The announcement which enthralled the audience at the WWDC 2022 was the introduction of the M2 chip in the upcoming MacBook Air. This powerful and robust Processor will increase the speed of Apple devices outstandingly. After M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max and M1 ultra chips, Apple has finally announced the M2 chip with more features and capacity to manage the more significant load. The M2 chip consists of 20 billion transistors and uses the custom Arm Silicon.

The M2 chip is built on a 5nm process. These features and materials should enhance the performance capacity of Apple devices unremarkably. According to Apple, the M2 chip can run CPU 18 times faster and GPU 35 per cent faster than the original M1 chip. Apple is taking all the measures to take the maximum benefits of the M2 chip by adding 100Gbps of memory bandwidth and 24GB of unified memory.

On top of all these extraordinary features and capacities, Apple’s M2 chip can run multiple 4K and 8K videos simultaneously without compromising the quality. It is possible because of the secure enclave and neural engine, which supports the HEVC and 8K H.264 video. These upgrades and improvements in Apple devices will give a serious challenge to the competitors like Samsung and many others.

Apple’s fitness app

At the WWDC 2022, Apple announced that there’s no more need for the Apple Watch to use the fitness app. Starting from iOS 16, Apple devices will run the Fitness App to provide the same benefits of tracking down health one can get from the Apple Watch. These updates put Apple at the forefront of innovation and ingenuity. iOS 16 is a significant upgrade for Apple devices as it has good features. Apple is also adding more stunning upgrades such as customization for the lock screen, editable texts and watchOS9.

WatchOS 9

At WWDC 2022, Apple debuted the WatchOS 9, the latest and most updated version of the smartwatch platform. Besides introducing the latest watchOS 9, Apple brings new features such as fitness and watch faces. There is also one more stunning addition: the running metric and medication reminders. Next month its beta version will be available to developers only.

Apple will release this watchOS 9 in the fall of the year after the Watch series 8 arrives. WatchOS 9 is coming with many updates and upgrades. At WWDC 2022, Apple introduced the watchOS 9 with remarkable features, including an astronomy face, lunar face, playtime face and much more. There, you’d also see a new Siri UI. Users could customize the background color on different watch faces.

Moreover, wearers of watchOS 9 will also be able to pin the crucial apps they frequently use. This outstanding watchOS 9 will help users achieve their health milestones more suitably. The new metrics such as running form, ground contact time, and stride length will help users maintain their health efficiently. There is much more in this watch that will help boost the health of the individuals.

Wrap up

Today’s Apple’s annual worldwide developers conference will mark the day of Apple’s resolution to digitize humanity in its most perfect form. New watchOS 9, iPadOs16 and iOS 16 and much more are on the horizon. Although Apple’s WWDC events were previously organized online this time, owing to the loosening restrictions of the COVID-19, Apple’s event is taking place in person.

The event is taking place from June 6th to June 10th, in which Apple will introduce ambitious plans for future iOS and Apple devices. We’ll have a clearer picture of what Apple is up to once the event concludes on June 10th.