Windows 11 has a lot of features and visual updates to offer its users. The users tend to give more attention to productivity and utility, where Microsoft has actually tapped Windows 11. Here are the Windows 11 requirements that are necessary if you are looking to upgrade your operating system.

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC) RAM: 4 gigabyte (GB) Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per color channel Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: In all editions of Windows 11, internet access is required for both updating and downloading some features. For some features, you need to sign in with your Microsoft account.

Installing Microsoft’s PC Health App, which automatically determines if your specs and settings are compatible with Windows 11, is the quickest way to find out if your system is able to sync.