Google to bring Windows apps to Chrome Enterprise

Chrome Enterprise users will soon be able to use Windows apps this fall. Google has partnered with Parallels, a software virtualization company, to add full-featured Windows apps to Chrome Enterprise devices seamlessly.

Previously, Parallels lets you run a full Windows OS on Mac and make it simple for enterprises, organizations, businesses, and individuals to access and use apps on any OS. Chrome OS team and Parallels will be working together on “new ways to make sure every company can benefit from the velocity created by supporting a cloud workforce.”

The company announced a partnership with Google that will empower enterprises to: