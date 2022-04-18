WhatsApp will Soon Launch 5 New Features

WhatsApp is a meta-owned messaging app that has announced to launch five new features soon. Currently, WhatsApp has over 2 billion users. So, engaging such a vast community in a secure and highly credible environment is a hectic task. However, WhatsApp is going to launch five new stunning features and one of them is the introduction of communities. These new features will facilitate the WhatsApp users.

There are many more changes that would bring more autonomy, security, and control to the users. Increased file-sharing capacity, emoji reactions, and bringing more advanced features will help to expand WhatsApp’s reputation. These five features would be a cornerstone in increasing the users’ engagement and credibility of meta. Here’s all you need to know about the fantastic and thrilling five new features coming to WhatsApp soon.

Emoji Reactions

Today’s technology is all about the real-world and real-time experience. If a tech giant cannot walk with the advancements of technology, then eventually it will become obsolete. To avoid such a catastrophic situation, WhatsApp has announced to launch emoji reactions on WhatsApp. Now, instead of sending individual emoji messages, users could react to the messages initially with 6 emoji reactions.

We’re excited to announce that reactions are coming to WhatsApp starting with 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏 and with all emojis and skin-tones to come. pic.twitter.com/086JnVS5Ey — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) April 14, 2022

The emoji feature will initially allow the people to react with five emojis such as red heart, thumbs up, laughing, sad, and surprised. These five emojis almost explain every emotion. However, WhatsApp will launch more features. Such as ‘All emojis and skin tones once the successful launch of emoji reactions.

Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp at Meta, said in a tweet, “We are excited to announce that reactions are coming to WhatsApp starting with 👍❤️😂😮😢🙏and with all the emojis and skin tones to come.”

WhatsApp Communities

Pandemic has changed lots of things for academic and business communities. Once there was a time when WhatsApp groups were enough for tackling the projects and maintaining the seamless discussion. However, in the pandemic’s wake, this has drastically changed.

Now, the WhatsApp groups do not tackle large groups of people and communities. The WhatsApp group has a total capacity to adjust to only 256 members. Yet there is a need for more than that. So, WhatsApp is introducing the Communities at the end of this year to tackle several groups under one administrative umbrella.

Thus, it would be possible to tackle a community of thousands of WhatsApp users through the ‘Communities’ feature. Will Cathcart, in a recent tweet, announced, “We are excited to share our vision for a feature known as WhatsApp Communities. This feature will help many organizations to use WhatsApp to communicate in a secure and trustworthy environment.”

Admin Delete

WhatsApp is empowering the group admins with more control. This would help to maintain a secure and credible workplace environment. It is the utmost desire of WhatsApp to make several improvements in chat before the launch of WhatsApp Communities.

The new features would allow the WhatsApp group admins to delete the messages of group members. This is a stunning feature that can bring more harmony between team members.

Voice Calls

WhatsApp is becoming the primary medium for chatting and business conversation. People around the world are increasingly relying on it to send their messages. However, one could add only 8 users to WhatsApp voice calls.

Now, in the new round of updates and announcements, WhatsApp will allow increasing the number of users in a call from 8 to 32. This will help the users to add in one time almost all the members involved in a discussion.

Larger File Sharing

The file-sharing capacity of WhatsApp is pretty low. Users can only share files of 100 MO maximum capacity. However, the new features would allow the users to share the files of up to 2GB. It will enhance the cooperation among different members. More so, it will also give them an advantage of increased file-sharing capacity.

Wrap Up

WhatsApp is becoming a primary channel of business and casual conversation. People are depending on it for their daily affairs. Businesspersons are creating groups to share information more conveniently. However, every feature has come with limits which can decrease the potential of WhatsApp. So, WhatsApp has taken an innovative approach to update most of its features.

In a fresh round of updates, WhatsApp will allow the users to react to the messages with six emojis, share large size files and make things more unique by creating WhatsApp Communities. Moreover, in the five features, one would allow the admins to delete the messages of group members. The greater control and updates features would create reliable and more trustworthy Communities on WhatsApp. The meta-owned messaging service will launch these features soon, according to Will Cathcart.