What to expect from Infinix Note 10 Series launch

The release date for China-based smartphone company Infinix’s premium Note 10 series has also lately been leaked. The smartphones are expected to arrive on May 13. The leaked advertisement banner features a Pakistani actress and also reveals that the phone will have two color editions; the black colored phone will have a two-tone design, while the other variant will have a blue gradient appeal.

These specifications are yet to be officially revealed; however, through the FCC listing and Google Play Console, it has been rolled out that the coming Note 10 Pro is expected to arrive with 8GB RAM, Android 11, 256GB storage, 33W charging, and a 1080p display panel.

The Note 10 Pro would also likely have a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The rumors state that it will probably feature G90T and G95, but the Google Play Console enlists Helio G90 SoC.

The FCC database reveals that the phone, with the model of X695, will possibly pack dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity and have a quad camera setup. Prior to that, in February, the Geekbench also brought the Infinix Note 10 Pro into the light. Along With the MediaTek chipset, the phone will have (1080×2460) FHD+ resolution.

The blueprint of Note 10 Pro shows it will feature a center-aligned punch-hole camera. The phone will have a 64MP rear camera while a 16MP self camera.

Infinix Note 10 smartphone will likely feature an IPS LCD. The phone will likely run on a MediaTek Helio G90 Chipset. Infinix Note 10 is expected to arrive with Android 11 on-board.

The size and weight of the device are still undefinable. The screen is expected to come with a resolution of 1080 x 2040 pixels and 480ppi pixel density. On the camera front, Note 10 is expected to have a 64MP with a 16MP front-facing lens.

Even though the details about the camera are still ambiguous, reported leaks have shared that it will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.