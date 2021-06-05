Twitter launches its first ever subscription service “Twitter Blue”

In an announcement on Thursday, Twitter announced the launch of Twitter Blue, the company’s first subscription service. Twitter Blue will offer exclusive features to users who pay a monthly fee.

“Starting today, we will be rolling out our first iteration of Twitter Blue in Australia and Canada. Our hope with this initial phase is to gain a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized, more expressive, and generally speaking more 🔥. Those who sign up for a Twitter Blue subscription will get a set of features and perks..” The official blog states.

The service is being offered at a monthly rate of $3.49 in Canada and $4.49 in Australia respectively with the hope that “this initial phase is to gain a deeper understanding of what will make your (users) Twitter experience more customized, more expressive, and generally speaking more ”. The company did not reveal further information yet that when Twitter Blue will become available for U.S. users.

It is now possible to undo sending tweets before they are published, and users can set a timer that can last up to 30 seconds for undoing your tweets. By setting up bookmark folders, users can organize their saved tweets and find them more easily.

Users can now follow threads more easily with the “Reader Mode”. When users read in Reader Mode, the noise will be removed from the reading experience and users can easily exit from Reader mode with a single tap.

User tweets are converted into easy-to-read text, and tweets are reorganized into a single page. In addition to the color theme options, other Twitter Blue features are aesthetic in nature, i.e., changing the color of Twitter’s app icon is also possible for users.

A subscription business model would be Twitter’s first foray into generating revenue and could broaden its revenue streams. In its first-quarter earnings report, Twitter reported that advertising accounted for more than 86 percent of its revenue.