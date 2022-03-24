Facebook is locking out users who ignored the Facebook Protect

Facebook has faced failures on multiple fronts. Young users who once spent their entire time on it are leaving Facebook. The rise of other platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, and other social media platforms is waning Facebook. Anti-Trust lawsuits and poor protection of data have made Facebook a vulnerable company.

Recently, Facebook users received notice of Facebook Protect to secure their accounts. However, most of the users ignored it and, in response, Facebook has blocked their accounts.

The question is why users are ignoring such messages as spam? Even knowing that they are from the company, Facebook users are putting such notifications aside. There are over 1.9 billion Facebook users worldwide and over the years Facebook has lost the essential trust of users it has enjoyed for decades.

Now, people are wary that Facebook can trade their information with a third party. Owing to these problems, Facebook is reeling to keep in check the users and malicious hackers. In this profound article, we will delve deep into the causes of locking out users and what is Facebook Protect precisely. So, let’s dive into the topic.

Why is Facebook locking out users?

From its side, Facebook wants to protect the accounts of important media figures. Such as social activists, government officials, human rights defenders, and journalists from malicious hackers. However, the method adopted by Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is not very realistic.

Some Facebook users received the email from the email address security@facebookmail.com. This email address is not much different from the spam. Users got it as spam and ignored the Facebook Protect and two-factor identification.

Facebook gave the last date of 17th March to set the Facebook Protect feature up. After this date, they suspended the accounts which didn’t enable this feature.

Why is Facebook introducing the Facebook Protection feature?

For the previous few years, Facebook has faced multiple challenges. Such as anti-trust lawsuits, cryptocurrency failure, and a decline in daily Facebook users. Moreover, Facebook was accused of sharing the personal data of users with a third party without the consent of users.

The poor data protection policies of Facebook put it in a critical position. Thus came the Facebook Protect feature. Facebook wants to improve the security of important users through Facebook Protect feature.

Facebook first launched the Facebook Protect feature in 2018. Since then, Facebook has been trying to expand this program globally. Now around 1.5 million users have enabled Facebook Protect. However, this figure is a minute when we compare it with the number of total Facebook users. That’s why Meta is ramping up the efforts to add the maximum users to their security and protection feature.

Is the Facebook Protect feature random?

Facebook Protect is not a random feature to target random users. Precisely, it is very systematic and focuses on media personnel. Such as journalists, human rights activists, and government officials.

These people can play a part in bringing political awareness and peace. However, malicious factors can hack their accounts. Thus, they can promote extremist and chaotic content to mobilize and instigate the masses.

To preserve the privacy of the accounts and make them more secure, Meta is now doubling its efforts to include the maximum accounts in this feature.

Why are users discontent over the Facebook Protect feature?

Users are not happy about the Facebook Protect feature. They are finding it a scam and ignoring the two-factor identification. Moreover, after ignoring it Facebook users are losing their old accounts with unique memories of life. They are showing their complete nonalignment with Facebook’s new guideline and finding it an uneasy task.

One of the Facebook users showed discontent by tweeting that she ignored the Facebook Protect system. As a result, Facebook outrightly blocked her account. Moreover, the user called the email from Facebook a scam which tells a lot about that Facebook is losing ground.

I got locked out from Facebook indefinitely today because I didn’t respond to emails from FB (that looked like a scam) about its new Facebook Protect system, which I was required to enable by today. So far, the text and security key options don’t work, many report. pic.twitter.com/0aXbiqzLv7 — Liv. (@Olivia_Thiessen) March 18, 2022

It is not the case that only those who ignored the Facebook Protect are being blocked from Facebook. Even the people who have enough safeguards and want to enable the feature are also getting blocked. One such user has shown discontent in the tweet.

Dear @FacebookApp: Your new Facebook Protect, which I didn’t ask for, keeps texting me an identical two-factor verification code, which continues to not work. I’m now effectively locked out of my account. This is heightened security? Guess I’ll spend more time on Twitter… @Meta — Mike Morrell (@RealMikeMorrell) March 18, 2022

Wrap up

Facebook Protect feature should protect Facebook accounts. However, some users, despite trying to enable Facebook Protect, are facing the problem. This feature tends to protect the Facebook accounts of important figures. Such as journalists, social activists, and government officials. Instead of protecting and facilitating, their accounts are getting banned because they ignored the seemingly scam email.

Facebook is facing challenges on multiple fronts. TikTok is becoming the favorite social media platform around the world. The intense competition and the utter failure to rehabilitate the trust of users on Facebook are making matters worse. Meta needs to address the problems of Facebook users to assuage their concerns. Otherwise, the terminal decline of Facebook’s reputation can become irreversible.