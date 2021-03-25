Top ad blockers for desktop in 2021

Ads are one of those frustrating things that are here for as long as there will be a need for advertising (probably forever?). These ads won’t leave you alone even when you have minimized your browser or are not using it unless you have an ad blocker installed on your desktop. Some of these ads keep popping up, whether or not you are interested in the product.

Not only are these ads extremely annoying but dangerous. Some of these ads contain malware or malicious adware that can harm your computer by either slowing it down or transmitting a virus. Once the system gets infected, getting rid of it can be a tough nut to crack.

Hackers also use such ads as a means to access and sometimes steal sensitive information. Having a good adblocker has become all the more important in the world where everything is entering the digital arena. Not every ad blocker can guarantee to protect your computer from ads. Many ad blockers are notorious for selling user information to companies.

What a good Ad blocker entails?

To pass as a good ad blocker, it must block:

Pop-up ads

Banner ads

Harmful websites

Autoplay video ads

Malware and viruses

So what are these ad blockers that you can download? Worry not, as we have personally reviewed some of the most acclaimed ad blockers and prepared a list of the ones for desktop that are worth a shot.

Here are our top picks:

1. AdGuard

AdGuard is another robust Adblocker that has made it to our list. The adblocker works while you are online as well as offline to keep your system virus-free and prevents ads from intervening. AdGuard keeps your data protected from hackers and third-party apps. This adblocker comes with parental control that can provide an extra security feature for your Kids’ personal computers.

Its stealth mode prevents the websites from tracking your data. AdGuard also offers filters that users can customize as per their needs. The adblocker has the option for allowing ‘useful’ ads (promotional ads, most of which are often harmless). Once installed, the adblocker blocks ads in all of your browsers.

Pricing Plan: Free Version, Paid Version (starting from $2/month)

Download: AdGuard

2. CyberSec by NordVPN

CyberSec has remained one of the most trusted and advanced Adblockers to date. It is also one of the ad blockers that pop up every time you search one for your desktop because of its increased popularity. It offers top-notch protection for your desktop, keeping it free of every type of phishing attack through ads. The adblocker also keeps your computer safe by identifying malicious websites and warns you if you try to open them. It does so by keeping its database of blacklisted websites up-to-date to counter every type of cyber threat. The adblocker is highly responsive and makes sure the ads do not affect your system’s performance.

Pricing Plan: Starting from $3.7/month

Download: CyberSec

3. AdBlock

One of the favorites of the tech geeks, AdBlock Plus, always comes through. The adblocker has extensions available for all the prominent browsers and is swift in action. The ad blocker is very easy to set up; the setup is pretty straightforward and cuts the chase saving your time.

Once set up, it provides you the option for customizing filters that are used to block ads. You can even whitelist certain ads and websites if you want. Its database consists of all the websites known for ads, including the blacklisted ones against which the websites are cross-checked. Being one of the most trusted ad blockers worldwide, the advanced technology for securing desktops is truly unmatched.

Pricing Plan: It’s Free

Download: AdBlock

4. Ghostery

Just like its name, this ad blocker spooks malicious ads and cyber threats with its cutting-edge technology. Ghostery offers a very simple solution to all your desktop pop-up ads. This Adblocker has this intriguing feature of showing you who is collecting your data; you will get to know the culprits.

The Adblocker stops all such shady activities and keeps your computer safe at all times. It also offers an enhanced feature that would give anonymity to your data (so that no one can track the data back to you, one level of security). The Adblocker has various versions offering different features. Once set up, you can also customize additional features as per your system’s requirements.

Pricing plan: Free Version, Paid Version (starting $5/month)

Download: Ghostery

5. CleanWeb by Surfshark

CleanWeb by Surfshark is one gem of an Adblocker. It blocks every type of ad, be it a banner ad, autoplay video ad, or a sidebar one. CleanWeb lets you block ads on all of your devices simultaneously (not just desktop). Apart from removing pop-up ads, it also protects your system from malware and sites that could either slow down or harm your system.

The Adblocker also helps you evade ISP tracking, one of the reasons why you need an ad blocker. If you use public WiFi, the phishing attacks your system is exposed to can be prevented by CleanWeb. The ad blocker offers reasonable security at one of the cheapest rates for desktop ad blockers.

Pricing Plan: Starting from $2.21/month

Download: CleanWeb

6. R.O.B.E.R.T by Windscribe

This desktop application for blocking ads is one of the fastest ad blockers when it comes to action. This powerful ad blocker comes with customizable filters for efficient Ad blocking. This Adblocker not only prevents the ads from popping up on your desktop but blocks the malicious websites that could potentially harm your website.

Once you download it, you can view the categories of content you can block. Once you set up, the changes can be instantly applied without having to wait. You get a free as well as a paid plan and can pick whichever meets your needs. The Adblocker also counters clickbait and fake news.

Pricing plan: Free Version, Paid Version (starting from $4/month)

Download: R.O.B.E.R.T

An efficient Adblocker can be a lifesaver for your desktop. Download the one that works for you, and do let us know what you think about the ones we mentioned in the comment section below!