TechAbout wins “Best Software Company Award 2021”

Avatar for Sheharyar Ahmad Saeed June 25, 2021

Jazib Zaman receiving best software company award for TechAbout
Jazib Zaman, CEO TechAbout, receiving Best Software House award from President Arif Alvi in Aiwan-e-Sadar, Islamabad, Pakistan

Islamabad: TechAbout Private Ltd, a prestigious IT firm based in Lahore, has won the “Best Software Company Award” of 2021. In recognition of outstanding achievement in the IT sector, President Arif Alvi presented the award trophy to CEO Jazib Zaman at the ceremony held in Aiwan-e-Saddar.

A group photo of Best Software House award winners with President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi at Awain-e-Sadar, Islamabad, Pakistan
A group photo of Best Software House award winners with President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi at Awain-e-Sadar, Islamabad, Pakistan

TechAbout aims to boost Pakistan’s IT environment by providing job opportunities for young people and offering a platform for them to express themselves. With the aim of “Digitizing the Human Potential,” the company strives to maximize the benefits connected to technological advancement. A major focus of the expertise lies in the design and development of web-based solutions and applications.

Prior to this “Best Software Company Award,” The company had also named the “Presidential Export Trophy 2020” last year. The Presidential award was given to TechAbout Private Ltd on the basis of remarkable performance in the IT sector and its contribution to the economic development of the country by the record exports.

