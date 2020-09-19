Jazib Zaman, CEO of TechAbout received Presidential Export Trophy from the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi

Islamabad: TechAbout, a prestigious IT company, was awarded the Presidential Exports Trophy 2020 for outstanding achievement in exports, a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Saddar on 17th Sep 2020.

His Excellency, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi presented the award trophy to TechAbout CEO Jazib Zaman at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The Exports Trophy award is given on the basis of exceptional performance in improving the economic position of the country by the highest exports.

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Anjum Nisar congratulating Jazib Zaman on winning this prestigious award.

President LCCI Irfan Shiekh, Sr. V. President Ali Hussam and Rana Nadeem (President Textile Traders), Shahid and Faisal Shiekh with Jazib Zaman

Speaking to the members of the LCCI Executive Committee and business community present at the event, President Alvi highlighted the potential of the Information Technology (IT) sector to drive growth in the economy, create high-quality jobs, and bolster the country’s foreign exchange inflows. He spoke of the government’s efforts to digitize the economy to improve transparency and IT investments. President Alvi, in his speech, congratulated Jazib Zaman, CEO of TechAbout on achieving this award as it was the only IT company that won the Presidential Exports Trophy 2020, he said.

The award was given to 11 renowned export companies and a group photo was taken.

Group Photo of all Presidential Exports Trophy winners at Aiwan-e-Saddar

His Excellency, President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi distributed awards amongst the winners. Mian Tariq Nisar of Nisar Spinning Mills, Muhammad Tahir Anjum of Six-B Food Industries, Jazib Zaman from TechAbout Private Limited, Jahanzeb Javed from Nobel Foods, Hamza Amjad Wazir from Power Vision Systems, Ghulam Nabi from Awais Fancy Embroidery, Kh. Shahzaib Akram from Pharma Health Pakistan and Bilal Ejaz from Symbol Industries, Tariq Mehmood from Sarwar Foods, Abdul Waheed from Supreme Rice Mills, Javed Ahmed from Ittefaq Trading Company, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi from 4B GENTEL International, Akhlaq Ahmad from Epesol, Rana Abdul Manan from Atlas Exports and Fiaz Haider from BB Chempak Industries, Aftab Ahmad from Kalamkaar and Haris Ateeq from Bridal Zone received the trophies.