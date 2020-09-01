How CMMS software streamlines your work order system

Computerized Maintenance Management software, otherwise known as CMMS, is a robust software that is designed to make the process of tracking and managing maintenance tasks easier to reduce the complex nature of maintenance management and lower the chances of human error. The application ensures that all-important and relevant data is digitized which reduces complex paperwork and makes it easy to access any necessary details when needed and thus reduces administrative burden as the manual process is eliminated.

When put in simple terms, you need to make use of CMMS software if you are looking to reduce costs, decrease wasted time, and increase the levels of efficiency and productivity.

What is CMMS?

Computerized Maintenance Management System is a mobile and cloud application that simplifies the management of enterprise assets and equipment, maintenance schedules, inventory, work order routing, and reporting. It helps employees to operate more efficiently and provides management with real-time visibility into the status of assets and maintenance plans. It allows you to easily manage maintenance data over multiple work locations. When using this software, you can access all information through the mobile or web app for real-time visibility.

CMMS software is highly customizable- thus allows you to conveniently configure and meet the specific needs of your organization like changing field names, adding modules, workflows, and notifications, etc. Its robust reporting system empowers decision-makers to operate more effectively with real-time access to the required data. When they need it, the built-in administrative control allows for managing permissions to access information and perform certain tasks.

Benefits of using CMMS

Besides helping you save time and money and improve health and safety, multiple benefits come with CMMS software. Firstly, it enables you to reduce downtime in various ways. You can effectively handle costly maintenance backlogs as the software balances resource and maintenance costs to prevent extreme backlogs. Secondly, it increases the reliability of aging assets. The maintenance of assets is extremely crucial in any institution to prevent the financial strain that comes with replacing old assets with new assets. This is done through efficient collecting, accessing, and using an asset’s historical data. With this data, it is easy to identify the trends in the performance of any asset.

The third benefit of using CMMS software is that you are able to gain control over inventory. If you do not have a solid hold on your inventory, chances are that you will run into extremely costly problems. When you make use of this tool you are able to purchase, monitor, and organize inventory parts to avoid such costly problems.

Another notable benefit is that you can increase efficiency through the optimization of your maintenance schedules. If you have maintenance schedules you are able to waste less time, lessen the wastage of resources, and reduce money wasting. By using this software, you are able to automate work requests which ultimately eliminate the need to manually translate work orders and track operators.

Keep eyes on employees’ safety too

Employees are the key factor for business productivity. An employee can only provide the best output when proper safety measurements are taken for the workplace. Ultimately, safety hazards cause reduced work hours. In 2017 alone, 104 million work hours were lost due to work-related injuries- as found by the National Safety Council.

To prevent your firm from falling into victimhood on such occasions, use workplace safety compliance management applications. It helps to establish a safer workplace without pulling the burden of administration. It is a convenient mobile application that enables employees to ledger incidents, accidents, near misses, and near observations on the go despite where these events are noticed. Your resolving team can easily schedule audits, identify the issues, initiate corrective actions, and create benchmarks with detailed reporting. This way, you can comply with safety standards, avoid penalties, and lower operational costs without a sweat.

Software for Work Order Management in schools

Using a paper-work based system has many disadvantages. It is inefficient for assigning specific staff members, communicating with people who have submitted requests or locating assets and equipment throughout school sites. When using customized software within the work environment, you are able to assign multiple work orders to multiple people as soon as tasks present themselves. This saves time as staff members are not all working on the same tasks as they have been equally distributed to ensure faster and more efficient task performance.

It allows you to implement modules such as customer management which helps with the identifying of efficient rollout strategies and set training courses for your facility staff. Streamlining the efficiency of work orders results in better customer service. The implementation of preventative maintenance and strategies of planning equipment purchases allows you to access any data at any time.

CMMS software makes the jobs of your staff much easier and provides your facilities maintenance staff with the opportunity to become more productive which benefits your institution as a whole.