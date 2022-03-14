Samsung’s Awesome Galaxy A Event is Official Now

South Korean company Samsung can’t sit idle to see the competitors overshadow its reputation. That’s why Samsung has announced to organize the awesome Galaxy A event on 17th March 2022 streaming on Samsung’s YouTube Channel at 10 a.m. EDT.

Samsung has also sent the invitation for this Awesome Galaxy A Event. In the last week, Apple has announced the new crop of Apple devices, including an array of improvements and adventurous Apple handsets and MacBooks. It certainly has instigated Samsung to take off and advertise and promote its devices rigorously.

Like Apple, Samsung is also going to organize this event online to show the new normal of digitization and technological evolution. What looks like is that Samsung is going to announce the midrange devices as it has done in the previous year.

Samsung is working to provide a premium experience and enthralling ideas to combine reality with virtual imagination. In the first Unpacked Event 2022, Samsung astounded the competitors with the announcement and launch of the Galaxy S22. Now, for the second Galaxy A Event in early 2022, It is likely to announce the two new devices in the lineup.

Samsung may announce Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53

Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy A72 and A52. Now the rumors spread that this time of the year on March 17th, Samsung is going to add two new devices in the A series with the names A73 and A53. These two new devices would be the same in the design, but there are some expectations of rigorous improvements.

Rumors indicate that these two new devices in the A lineup would have 5G internet access and fast speed. The A73 is likely to come with the Snapdragon 750G chip and a 6.7-inch display. However, the A53 will have the in-house Exynos 1200 system to merge the virtual experience into real life.

It will have a 6.5-inch display and an immersive gaming experience. According to Tomsguide, there can be some additional new lineups, such as Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A23. These handsets will come at a lower cost as compared to the other Samsung devices. Galaxy A32 has marveled the users, and it is likely with A33, the users will enjoy and find it tremendously immersive, entertaining, and useful.

Where to watch the Samsung Galaxy A Event

You are probably excited to watch and attend Samsung’s March 17th Galaxy A Event. To simply attend it, you can go on Samsung’s official YouTube Channel or the Samsung Newsroom. Samsung is still tip-lipped about what’s going to happen on March 17. We have to wait until the final announcement at the March event.