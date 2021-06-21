Samsung launches Galaxy M32 with 90Hz display and 6,000mAh battery

Samsung India announces Galaxy M32 with a 6.4″ AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen, a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset, a massive 6,000mAh battery, running on OneUI 3.1.

Quick Specs:

Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90Hz

6.4-inch AMOLED, 90Hz RAM: 4GB/6GB

4GB/6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB

64GB/128GB Battery: 6,000mAh

6,000mAh Price: $200/$230

$200/$230 Prominent Features: 90Hz display, 6,000mAh battery

The large 6.4″ screen comes with a notch, aka Samsung’s Infinity-U display, with a 20MP front-facing shooter. In addition, the screen has 800 nits of brightness, which means a more immersive viewing experience in bright sunlight. On the back, there are quad cameras of 64MP, 8MP, and two 2MP. The 8MP camera is an ultrawide shooter along with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor.

Galaxy M32 Front | Image via Samsung

Galaxy M32 Back

The phone runs Samsung’s OneUI 3.1 on top of Android 11. Galaxy M32 has two storage options of 64GB and 128GB, which is expandable to 1TB using a microSD slot. The 64GB model comes with 4GB of RAM, while the 128GB model has 6GB of RAM. In addition, there’s a fingerprint sensor in the power button located on the right-hand side for easy access.

The massive battery of 6,000mAh comes with 25W charging support; however, the box only includes a 15W brick charger. Unlike most phones, it still has a headphone jack, which is an appealing feature for audiophiles.

Samsung Galaxy M32 has two models, a 64GB variant with 4GB of RAM priced at $200 and a 128GB variant with 6GB of RAM for $230. It comes in black and blue color options and will be an Amazon exclusive starting June 28.