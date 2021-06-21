Samsung launches Galaxy M32 with 90Hz display and 6,000mAh battery

Samsung India announces Galaxy M32 with a 6.4″ AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen, a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset, a massive 6,000mAh battery, running on OneUI 3.1.
Quick Specs:
- Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90Hz
- RAM: 4GB/6GB
- Storage: 64GB/128GB
- Battery: 6,000mAh
- Price: $200/$230
- Prominent Features: 90Hz display, 6,000mAh battery
The large 6.4″ screen comes with a notch, aka Samsung’s Infinity-U display, with a 20MP front-facing shooter. In addition, the screen has 800 nits of brightness, which means a more immersive viewing experience in bright sunlight. On the back, there are quad cameras of 64MP, 8MP, and two 2MP. The 8MP camera is an ultrawide shooter along with a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor.
The phone runs Samsung’s OneUI 3.1 on top of Android 11. Galaxy M32 has two storage options of 64GB and 128GB, which is expandable to 1TB using a microSD slot. The 64GB model comes with 4GB of RAM, while the 128GB model has 6GB of RAM. In addition, there’s a fingerprint sensor in the power button located on the right-hand side for easy access.
The massive battery of 6,000mAh comes with 25W charging support; however, the box only includes a 15W brick charger. Unlike most phones, it still has a headphone jack, which is an appealing feature for audiophiles.
Samsung Galaxy M32 has two models, a 64GB variant with 4GB of RAM priced at $200 and a 128GB variant with 6GB of RAM for $230. It comes in black and blue color options and will be an Amazon exclusive starting June 28.
