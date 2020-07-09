Samsung confirms Galaxy Note event on August 5th

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will take place on August 5th, the company announced in a press release. Samsung is expected to announce the all-new Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Note 20 lineup for 2020.

Every year, Samsung holds an event in August to announce the Galaxy Note lineup. This year, the company will be holding a virtual event due to the global health crisis, just like Apple’s WWDC 2020. The Unpacked 2020 event teaser shows an S-Pen with a splash of the copper color. It’s a hint to a new shade of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is expected to arrive in copper color as leaked a few days back, confirming that the new top of the line Galaxy Note will come in copper color.

The new Galaxy Note series is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865+ means incredible power in a small device. As high-refresh-rate displays are normalizing, these devices will also feature a high-refresh-rate display and advanced camera features. Last year’s Galaxy Note 10‘s S-Pen had new tricks, which will get more improvements this year.

Samsung is also expected to unveil the second generation Galaxy Fold or Galaxy Z Flip device. It is unsure either the announcement will be about the new and improved the Galaxy Fold or the Galaxy Z Flip. Either way, we will get to see a new foldable device. The latest foldable device will reportedly get Snapdragon 865+ processor along with 5G support.

You can watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event live on Wednesday, August 5th, at 10 AM ET. For more updates, follow TechEngage on Twitter.