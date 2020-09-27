Reasons why translation is crucial in the modern world

Just think about how much easier everything would be if every person in the world could speak the same language! No more trouble communicating during your vacations abroad, all of your restaurant orders would come out just as you like them, not to mention how much simpler and convenient the world of business would become.

On the other hand, our planet would be much less diverse. We would miss out on all of the wonderful works of literature and music are written in a language other than English. Also, who’s to say that all of the ideas that changed the world for the better would ever see the light of day if they were conceived in a tongue other than the native language of their inventors?

Although more and more emphasis is being placed on learning languages from a very young age, most people around the world still speak only one language. Language barriers are still very real and obstruct communication in countless social and professional settings. Keep reading to learn more about the importance of translation services in our interconnected, globalized world.

Law is language-specific

Translation companies offer their services to translate and interpret long and complex legal documents for individuals and corporations alike. Every country’s legal system was written with the native population in mind, so it can often be understood only by a speaker of that particular language. Of course, foreigners are subjected to the laws and regulations of the country they’re currently staying in, and this is where translators come in. Whether it is tying up loose ends of business deals or helping an individual defend themselves in court, legal proceedings would be much more difficult and biased against foreign people and entities if it wasn’t for language professionals.

People are more comfortable with their native language

Not everybody can speak English, and there will never be a time when all the people of the world will be united under one, universal language. Translation plays a very important role in increasing understanding between different cultures in various social settings.

Whether you’re a tourist in Southeast Asia or a researcher deep in the jungles of the Congo, you’re likely to be requiring some translation service in order to get by and have your needs met. Although translated communication will never be as good as a conversation in one language, it is better than not reaching an understanding at all.

Business deals require a complete understanding

Although they never steal the spotlight, translation services are partially responsible for the accelerated growth of the global economy that we’ve enjoyed in the past couple of decades. Business owners and their lawyers from all corners of the world usually use translators and interpreters who are well-versed in the languages and cultures of the countries in question in order to ensure that deals go smoothly and without any hiccups. There is no saying how much of the high-profile mergers, acquisitions, and sales would never materialize if not for top-notch translation work.

Translation helps news go around the world

It is completely unrealistic to expect journalists and writers around the world to speak English and be able to disseminate their findings to other countries in that language. Some of the most ground-breaking reports and news stories originate in places where the learning of languages is not really high on the list of priorities, hence the importance of translation in delivering reports and writings to a wider audience.

In fact, most of the news you read has been translated in one way or another. The largest news outlets in the world recognize this and strive to provide as many versions of their sites and publications in order to enable everybody to enjoy their global coverage.

Bottom line

The translation is absolutely key for our globalized society to function properly and without unnecessary misunderstandings. Recognizing the importance of these services is absolutely crucial. Even if you don’t engage with foreigners or translators directly, there is a high chance that your line of work relies on translated communication materials in one way or another.

It is often overlooked and considered as nothing more than a mere afterthought when it comes to planning events and organizing meetings, but interpreters are really the people that make international cooperation and the entire global economy possible. If not for their work, we would still be limited to exchanging goods and services within our own local communities, not to mention the lack of opportunities to travel and visit exotic places!