Oppo overtakes Huawei to become best selling brand in China

Statistics from Counterpoint Research indicate that Oppo is now the best-selling smartphone brand in China for the first time in history. In January, Oppo managed to capture 21 percent of the world’s largest smartphone market so far, beating out Vivo and Huawei, which both achieved 20 percent. Xiaomi and Apple filled out the top five with 16 percent each.

Oppo’s sales increased by 26 percent on a year-over-year basis and 33 percent over the last month. In their analysis of the latest Reno 5 series, Counterpoint said it was successful due to the enhanced features at a lower price.

In his comment on OPPO’s rise in the market, Varun Mishra, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said,

“OPPO has been successfully able to reposition its product lines in 2020. The rebranding of the Reno series and launching a more capable device at a lower price point than its predecessor helped OPPO capture the affordable premium segment. The strong momentum of the A series in the mid-segment strengthened the product portfolio for OPPO and it was able to cater to the 5G demand in China across a wide price band. This was further helped by the decline of Huawei.”

Counterpoint points out that Huawei has increased its focus on the premium market as a result of component shortages caused by US sanctions. Chinese distributors have resorted to other brands for volume. In addition to the sanctions, Huawei’s sale of Honor will further decrease its market share, with Honor now being considered a competitor rather than an asset.

In 2021, Counterpoint expects Huawei to lose even more of its share of market share. With its new flagship phone, the Find X3 Pro, Oppo looks to take advantage of the opportunity with the launch of the device.