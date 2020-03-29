OnePlus 8 leaked renders suggest new colors and more

OnePlus 8 renders leaked on the internet.

In 2019, OnePlus announced two smartphones, a regular OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro. Excluding the slightly refreshed phone, OnePlus 7T.

Unlike 2019, the company is expected to release three smartphones, following the trend that Apple has set with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series with regular S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. A regular OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and a Lite model, OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to release in April 2020.

OnePlus 8 in Glacial Green color

OnePlus 8 in Interstellar Glow color

The new renders show three exciting colors, which will be called Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black, according to the leaker. The leaked renders of the upcoming OnePlus flagship show a hole-punch camera on the upper left corner of the screen. The phone was expected to have IP68 water resistance in the Pro model and IP53 in the regular 8.

Cameras:

Unlike last year’s 7T Pro, which had a pop-up selfie camera mechanism, these renders show that OnePlus is opting for a hole-punch selfie camera. The renders show that the phone has a triple rear camera setup. It is unlikely that OnePlus will implement its invisible camera tech from OnePlus’ Concept One smartphone showed at CES 2020.

Display:

The new phones are expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are rumored to have 6.55-inch and 6.78-inch AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery of the phone is expected to be 4,510mAh with 30W wireless charging support.

Hardware and performance:

Performance and hardware-wise, OnePlus smartphones are loved by fans because of snappy performance. These smartphones are expected to have high-end features like 5G support, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor and an LPDDR5X, and 4X RAM depending on the model.

Release date and price:

OnePlus 8 is expected to release on 14th April 2020. The base model is expected to get a price tag of £549.