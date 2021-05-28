OnePlus’ Digital WellPaper visualizes app usage as colored live wallpapers

Digital WellPaper, OnePlus’ new live wallpaper app, turns the amount of time you spend using each of your applications into a wallpaper. As you use the apps on your phone, the colors that appear in your wallpaper change in intensity as they become more or less prominent. The categories of apps are social, lifestyle and communication, entertainment, gaming, information and business, and tools.

You can download Digital WellPaper for Android devices from Google Play Store on devices that run Android 7.0 and higher.

It is possible to track app usage at a system level in iOS and Android, but you typically have to find the information in a separate menu. By using Digital WellPaper, this usage information, while abstract, is displayed on the home screen, where you are reminded of it every time you open it.

According to OnePlus, it hopes this will assist Android users “visualize and better understand their day-to-day digital habits.” The company also dubbed its latest feature as “Achieving Digital Wellbeing for all at OnePlus.”

OnePlus also asserts that its new app is battery-efficient and will not cause too much battery loss. As opposed to continuously updating in the background, it just creates a new image when you unlock your phone. According to the company, the new app has been “curated” by its own internal experimental software team at OneLab Studio.