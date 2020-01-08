OnePlus officially unveils ‘Concept One’ phone at CES 2020

OnePlus officially unveils it’s Concept One smartphone at CES 2020. Last week, the company teased a smartphone with a tech that makes cameras invisible, and now it’s out of the bag. The smartphone has premium build with papaya orange leather, stitches, and a large black stripe from up to the bottom of the back. But from the inside, it is the same as OnePlus 7 Pro.

The significant part of the phone is the tech that makes cameras invisible. OnePlus developed this tech in 18 months in partnership with McLaren. It uses electrochromic glass to shift from opaque to transparent and vice versa with electrical current. The McLaren’s 720S luxury sports car uses this tech and is now being used for hiding camera sensors in this concept phone. OnePlus says that it’s the most advanced Electrochromic Glass ever made.

OnePlus Concept One phone / via OnePlus

You might be wondering about the battery consumption of electrochromic glass. OnePlus says that the process uses almost no power, which makes it battery efficient. Though Concept One won’t be going into mass production, however, we will see this tech in future OnePlus phones, hopefully.

The phone shown at CES 2020 is purely a concept phone and is a gimmick for now. The glass can be used to hide camera lenses as the use of camera lenses has increased in smartphones. The tinted glass can also be used as a filter while taking photos in bright light. But for now, it is limited to the ‘Concept One’ phone, and we will have to wait for this tech to arrive in new OnePlus smartphones. And you have to admit; it’s very cool.