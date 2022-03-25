OnePlus 10 Pro is going to be launched globally on March 31st

The OnePlus 10 Pro launched first in China on January 11th. Since then, mobile enthusiasts around the world were waiting for the global launch. However, after much long wait and patience, the OnePlus 10 Pro is going global on 31st March at 10 am, ET.

Users should not expect much at the global release because most of the details and specifications would remain unchanged. Yet, much of the announcement will revolve around the date and price of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Despite the first release in China before getting out in the global market on 31st March, you will still love to hear about the design, camera features, and display of the new flagship mobile, the OnePlus 10 Pro. So, let’s know the crucial details of the upcoming new mobile handset.

Ultrawide Camera

The camera features of the OnePlus 10 Pro are stunning and exhilarating. There are many sophisticated features of the Camera roll, such as the triple rear camera. The main camera has a 48-megapixel ultrawide and 8-megapixel telephoto configuration.

Moreover, the front-facing camera has a 32-megapixel capacity while the selfie camera is 16-megapixel. There is also an important addition of shooting mode, which is called computation photography and RAW Image.

This stunning feature is best suited to those users who want to enjoy the data-rich RAW files to capture each moment of life. Also, three rear cameras are usable in the Hasselblad Pro- mode.

Movie Mode for manual video recording and stunning camera rolls are perfect to record each moment of passing life.

Display Design

The display design of the OnePlus 10 Pro is unique, intuitive, and immersive. It features an aluminum frame and is available in two distinct colors. So, Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest are the two colors of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The epitome of architectural skills is visible in the alignment of weight towards the center. This enables balance when picking it in hand. Moreover, its display is a 6.7-inch QHD. Its refresh rate is 120Hz.

Besides having the 120Hz OLED display, the OnePlus 10 Pro is featuring a 5000 mAh battery along with 50W wireless charging. In short, these features are important for visual appeal and customer attraction.

The Battery of OnePlus 10 Pro

The battery timing of the Android phones sometimes becomes hectic to maintain. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro is coming out globally with abundant battery capacity.

It has a 5000 mAh battery capacity and wired charging power of 80W SuperVOOC. Moreover, the wireless battery power is 50W AirVOOC. The stunning features of the OnePlus 10 Pro are distinct in a pool of handsets.

Specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro was first launched in China. So, it’s obvious that the specifications are out for display for the audience outside of China. Now, when it is going to launch globally on 31st March, we know most of the things about the flagship 10 Pro which the company expressed in a tweet. The general specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro are listed below.

Specifications of OnePlus 10 Pro Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm Wired charging 80W SuperVOOC Display 120Hz “Fluid AMOLED with LTPP” Battery 5,000mAh Wireless charging 50W AirVOOC OS OxygenOS 12 Rear camera 48MP + 50 MP + 8MP, Dual OIS Front camera 32MP

Wrap up

The OnePlus 10 Pro was first launched in China. So, most of its details are the same. In conclusion, this flagship is not much surprising and has shown multiple flaws as well. Such as its durability is very low as compared to the previous versions. In addition, It snaps within seconds if you try to pull it apart.

Some mobile enthusiasts have overly outlandish expectations that the company will launch a cheaper OnePlus 10 along with the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, there is not even a remote possibility of such a thing.

Moreover, the CEO Pete Lau of the company has recently suggested that we are not announcing any cheaper non-Pro variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro.