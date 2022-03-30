Nvidia unveils the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at a mind-blowing price of $1999

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is officially available now at a staggering price of $1999. It is the fastest GPU on the planet, with more upgrades and improvements. Nvidia scheduled the launch in January. However, because of some technical problems, they delayed the probable launch. However, after much waiting, Nvidia finally launched it. So, now you can get GeForce RTX 3090 Ti from Zotac, PNY, Gigabyte, EVGA, Colorful, Galax, INNO3D, Gainward, EVGA, Asus, and MSI. Besides, you can also get the limited-edition Founders Edition from Best Buy Online.

Nvidia is inventing and developing the content creation and gaming experience through the most tech-savvy graphic card. The RTX 3090 TI is a triple-slot design. It matches with RTX 3090; however, it comes with more elaborate and sophisticated features. The RTX 3090 Ti has a maximized GA102 chip.

Nvidia has coupled it with 24GB of GDDR6X running at a stunning speed of 21GB/2. If we can recall, it is the same amount as VRAM. The twist here is that RTX 3090 comes with a mind-blowing memory capacity of 1080 GB/s. In this article, we will discover the latest and most stunning features of GeForce 3090 Ti. So, let’s take a dive into this profound article.

Price and stunning features of GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

The stunning and outstanding gaming experience and fastest GPU come with a staggering price of $1999. This is an enormous cost given the prices of previous GPUs. This time the tech-savvy manufacturing and more nuanced features of GeForce RTX 3090 Ti have caused the price to inflate at this height. Nonetheless, it is a relief to know that the prices of RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 have hovered around this price in 2021.

Moreover, according to Nvidia, there is an increase of 36 teraflops on the RTX 3090. So, now GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will have 40 teraflops and a base clock of 1560MHz and boost clock of 1860 Mhz. The features don’t stop here. The stunningly fast and technologically advanced RTX 3090 Ti also includes 320 Tensor-TFLOPs, 10,752 CUDA cores, and 78 RT-TFLOPs.

Gaming experience with GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is a comprehensive package for designers, data scientists, professionals, and game players. Nvidia claims that the RTC 3090 is 64 percent faster than the RTX 3080 Ti and is 10 percent faster than the RTX 3090. Indeed it is the fastest graphic card on earth according to the company.

Furthermore, it is 55 percent faster than TITAN RTX. It can give the ultimate experience to the game players to play the games with an 8K result. This is stunning and a breakthrough in the gaming world. The company has developed a sophisticated piece of GPU for all tasks related to designing, content creators, and game developers. Moreover, the versatility of the RT3090 Ti can be estimated from the fact that it is specially designed for extensive projects such as Blender, Cinema4D, and Maya.

It has a hard-wired memory of 21Gbps GDDR6X. According to Nvidia, besides gaming players, the RTX 3090 Ti is best for building research systems, data science, and AI. Those who are working on a massive project and tackling a massive amount of data will find the RTX 3090 Ti a perfect solution for their needs.

System requirements for GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Knowing the system requirements is much important if you are going for the RTX 3090 Ti. Like a staggering price hike, it also has daunting system requirements. You need to have lots of requirements in order to run the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti seamlessly. Otherwise, you can run into some problems.

First, you should have a power supply of at least 850 watts. It is surprising that the car only uses 450 watts. More so, RTX 3090 Ti has much more power requirement when we compare it with RTX 3090, which only needed 230-watts.

Nvidia has also changed the connector with a 16-pin PCIs Gen5 power cable. It is troublesome for the users, as Nvidia doesn’t supply the native cables. Instead, it is supplying the dongle that will require 8-pin connectors.

Wrap up

The promise of Nvidia may seem grandiose, but there is some truth in it. Nvidia has brought a spectacularly fastest GPU that can turn game creation and game playing into an overwhelmingly immersive experience. The performance jump from the RT3090 to RTX 3090 Ti may also seem a paltry increment of 9 percent.

However, when we see the other features, such as tackling massive amounts of data, creating and developing games, and enjoying the next level of gaming experience, Nvidia has really brought a breakthrough for the content creators and graphic designers. If you want to own the world’s fastest graphic cards, then the RTX 3090 Ti is available for a price of $1999.