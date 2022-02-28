Meta Platforms dissolved Teams working on a New OS for AR and VR

Meta is losing the spark it had at the time of launch. It has seen the tough competition between TikTok and Facebook and thus launched the reels on Facebook as well. But the digital libraries and AR and VR handsets are going through a rugged meandering.

One such report from The Information has shown that the Meta has reportedly dissolved a team of 300 members working on an Operating System (OS) for the AR and VR headsets. Meta has already lost $240 billion as its shares closed down over 26% on Thursday. Moreover, the failure on multiple other fronts is also causing significant damage to the fortune of Mark Zuckerberg.

Now disbanding the 300-plus team working on an OS system for the AR and VR is yet another failure. Though the Meta has declined till now. According to the Information, Meta has broken up the team to work on other projects. Such as, some of them would work on the XROS and others on the AR glasses.

There are also rumors that the Meta has halted work on the OS for the AR and VR in favor of the Android-based VROS platform. These developments are astonishing in the Meta platform. Let’s know more about what Meta is planning to go ahead with.

Why did Meta disband the 300 plus team?

Since the point of inception, Meta has had the goal of bringing the world into the metaverse. To fulfill this promise, it has created Virtual reality headsets and augmented reality headsets, commonly known as AR and VR headsets.

In technological evaluation, we can’t rely much on others. But these two devices were relying on the Android operating system of Google. The resolve to build its operating system led to the four-year-long effort to build the new system from scratch.

However, this effort reportedly ended according to The Information. Now, Meta will distribute this team of experts to the other domains of projects.

What Meta hopes to achieve from the Meta-professionals?

There are no current confirmations of the team-break-up. Still, there is authentic news such as the one from The Verge. Meta Spokesperson Sheeva Sloven said in an email to The Verge, “We are hoping to develop the solutions which are hyper-tuned for each product line by embedding more OS engineers directly into AR and VR teams.”

This shows Meta is avoiding taking a lenient approach to the OS. Moreover, appointing the individual teams to work on individual products to build the customized OS is the way forward for Meta’s uninterrupted progress.

According to The Information, Meta will distribute the team into different factions to work on different products. Some of them would work on the AR glasses, Quest VR headsets. While other OS Engineers would invest their efforts in building the XR tech. However, according to the report, it is still shrouded in the thick mist where the XROS team will end up.

What lies in the future for the Systems of AR and VR headsets?

Meta has not confirmed nor outrightly rejects the report of team suspension working on the new operating system for the AR and VR headsets. However, in response to the recent thrill on social media, a spokesperson of the Meta named Sheeva Slovan showed enthusiastic news. She said that Meta would distribute the OS engineers into the AR and VR teams. Moreover, she enforced Meta and is still determined to make the “Highly Specialized Systems.”

This mess-up can intermingle the projects and spoil the full potential of the Meta. Currently, headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 are running on the Android system of Google. Given the tensions and botched plans of the Meta, it is unlikely the upcoming headset “Project Cambria” will run on a new OS system. It is now just a dream to see the new operating system with the next-generation devices from the Meta.

Wrap up

Meta wants to decimate the excuse of distance and space. To bridge the gaps in distance, connection, and experience Meta launched the Oculus, a project to build virtual reality headsets. Through these Meta headsets, it is possible to connect with anyone around the globe with real-time virtual and augmented experiences.

The four-year effort to build a new OS from scratch grounded to halt. So, now Meta will distribute its team of OS engineers to build the individual and customized OS systems for each device to bring the optimum results and efficiency.

Meta has provided its full statement, available below.

“We always work to improve our team and products. By embedding more OS engineers directly into our AR and VR teams, we can speed up the development of solutions that are hyper-tuned for each product line. As we’ve said before, there are several technical directions we’re pursuing to build these, and we remain committed to building highly specialized systems. We continue to invest and optimize to move fast so we can deliver against the aggressive goals we’ve set.”