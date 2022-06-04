Meta Adds New Video Editing Tools in Reels for Ultimate Reels Experience

TikTok is the greatest rival of Meta’s newly introduced feature Reels on Facebook and Instagram. Since its introduction on Facebook, Meta has been trying hard to figure out a way to beat TikTok heavily in terms of attention and popularity among youth and social media users. However, repeatedly, Meta had to face the brutal blows and retreated every time to find a proper cure.

Now this time, Meta has crafted more video editing tools for both Instagram and Facebook Reels to provide the ultimate and seamless experience to users worldwide. Recently, Meta announced it would roll out new creator tools for Reels on Instagram and Facebook. These new tools will assist the content creators in producing unique and specifically tailored original content for the online community.

Reels’ new video editing tools will further help the creators at Reels on Facebook and Instagram get rid of the TikTok. Moreover, in addition to the new video editing tools, Meta provides greater public reach by allowing the visibility of the Reels on Feed globally.

For Instagram, some tools were available on stories only, such as Emoji, Poll, and Quiz. Meta is making them available on Instagram Reels in a new round of innovation and thinking outside of the box. Let’s discover new creative tools in this article, Meta is adding in the Reels of Instagram and Facebook.

Meta’s new creative tools for Facebook Reels

The most crucial element in any social media platform is the quality of the content and the public reach. If the content creators didn’t have access to the greater public reach, they would try to find another platform with a more lucrative online business. Meta is introducing new creative and video editing tools for Reels to give a greater reach to the creators with the help of new upgrades and features.

Meta has done a marvelous job by allowing desktop users to edit and publish the Reels. Desktop users can use the web browser through Creator Studio for greater public reach. Previously, only iOS and Android users could edit and publish Reels, limiting and excluding a significant portion of content creators.

In this new feature introduced into the Facebook Reels, Meta has also introduced the video clipping tools. Creators can edit long-form videos in a different format from their desktops. The content creators can create the clips from long-form videos and edit them according to their creativity to publish these Reels later on through the clip feature.

Meta is playing it all cards to surpass the TikTok. The new audio tool in Facebook Reels allows the creators to add voice overs for their recordings. This feature will further increase the creativity and reliance of users on Facebook Reels instead of going to TikTok. In this fantastic competition journey, Meta has also launched the Sound Sync, through which users can sync the song to the beat of songs giving a mellifluous rhythm.

Meta’s new creative tools for Instagram Reels

Previously Instagram Reels were only one minute long, which is changed now. The new changes and upgrades allow the content creators to generate Instagram Reels for up to 90 seconds. It will allow creators and inventors to develop more enthusiastic content to engage the maximum number of audiences worldwide.

Besides extending the time of Instagram Reels, the Meta has brought the Instagram Stories stickers such as emoji stickers, quizzes, and polls to the Reels. This new way of connecting with more people will enhance the reach of the content creators.

Moreover, just like Facebook Reels, you can upload your audio for a better and more enhanced experience. Then, templates will add more beauty to the Instagram Reels.

The template feature will allow the users to create their Reels, taking the help and ideas of default templates. You can also use any video and recreate it using the templates according to your requirement and need.

Bottom line

Meta is trying to compete with TikTok through new creative and video editing tools. With the help of new creative tools, content creators can reach their audience through Watch globally. In short, people can find Reels on Facebook through Feed, Watch, and Group. Moreover, on Instagram, creators can also recommend their Reels on Facebook for greater reach.

Through these features, Meta hopes to revive the lost reputation of Facebook. Whatever the case, the competition between two tech giants is humongous, and to lead the path forward, Meta has to do many new and innovative things.