How to dust off game consoles cheaply on Black Friday

As soon as the first Christmas carols echo in the department stores and there is a smell of cookies everywhere – then at the latest, it will be clear to everyone that Christmas time is here. This goes hand in hand with the question of what your loved ones should find under the Christmas tree: entertainment electronics, the latest bestseller, or would you prefer fashion items? One way to clarify this question is this year’s Black Friday, which takes place on November 29th. Dealers ring in their Christmas business here with special bargains. And you can save money doing it. Game consoles will be cheaper this time as well. We’ll show you what you can save and what to look out for when hunting for bargains.

How cheap will the game consoles be?

Whether Medion, Saturn, BestBuy, or Amazon – it is not surprising that electronics and online retailers, in particular, want to attract customers with low prices at this time. Above all, it is worthwhile to put out your feelers for offers on game consoles – because of the ten most popular product categories. The greatest savings potential was to be found here on Black Friday 2019. On average, the consoles were 15 percent cheaper than usual.

If we take the Black Friday figures from last year as a basis for comparison, we deduce that this time too, you can save on the three most popular game consoles, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch: these were between 40 and 50 dollars last time Year cheaper than in the previous month or in January. We expect this order of magnitude again this year.

However, this saving does not apply to all consoles to the same extent:

Although Nintendo Switch has become the most popular video game console, you only managed to save a few dollars on Black Friday

become the most popular video game console, you only managed to save a few dollars on Black Friday the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, however, were each around 50 dollars cheaper

and however, were each around 50 dollars cheaper the PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim were also much cheaper to get: almost 40 dollars each could be saved on Black Friday

So it is worth waiting until Black Friday to buy the game console. Incidentally, the combinations of console and game were particularly cheap last year: the PS4 with FIFA, for example, cost a whopping 86 dollars less (-21%) than before!

Games are also becoming cheaper

Games for your favorite consoles will also be cheaper. Last Black Friday, PS4 games were, on average, 14 percent cheaper than before or after. However, this does not apply to all games: Red Dead Redemption 2 saved only three percent last November, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 saved an incredible 27 percent. Here, too, it is worth keeping your eyes particularly wide open so as not to overlook any bargains. Similar to the consoles, the savings with Nintendo Switch games were rather meager: on average, they were just three percent cheaper than usual.

You can also expect discounts on the gamepads. They were almost 20 percent cheaper on Black Friday 2019 than in the previous month. All in all, gamers can count on substantial discounts.

It’s worth comparing: Well prepared for Black Friday

A large number of different retailers participate in Black Friday. Consumer electronics are traditionally one of the most interesting and best-selling product categories. This is also borne out by the figures from a recent survey commissioned by Wadav.com: 55 percent of those who will be looking for a bargain on November 29 want to strike in this area. But in order to strike at the right offers, it is worthwhile to plunge into the fray well prepared. We’ll give you the most helpful tips on this:

1. Compare prices

Something that should always be done anyway: Compare prices. Anyone who has been flirting with getting a game console cheaply for a long time probably has the price development in mind anyway. And that’s also important to avoid falling into the bargain trap. All too often, companies lure customers with widely advertised discounts, even of well over 50 percent. Such bargains often turn out to be a trap if you take a closer look. Because such discounts are usually based on the recommended retail price. However, the effective regular market price is often lower. In the end, the savings are not as high as they seem. It is best to check now what your desired console will cost. If the normal standard price is known, it is unlikely that you will fall into a bargain trap.

2. Set yourself a spending limit

It is helpful to set a spending limit or consider your own maximum price for the products you want to buy. On Black Friday 2019, the average shopping cart was $107. According to the Forsa survey commissioned by Sparwelt.de, a quarter of those willing to buy are willing to spend more than $150 this year. More than ever before. This can serve as a guide to help you keep track of things.

Tip: You can save even more with vouchers. So you can possibly get a free shipping or save one or two dollars on a special product. Take a look at Wadav.com, enter the desired shop in the search bar, and find the right voucher.

3. Do not be seduced

Keep in mind that when hunting for bargains, cheap prices tend to speed up shopping. This often leads to rash bad purchases. It is particularly annoying when the purchased product cannot be returned or exchanged. So don’t lose track of the shopping frenzy, and don’t let tempting prices seduce you.

4. Make a list of priorities

A priority list helps you avoid rash bad purchases. To do this, classify your desired products according to which ones you absolutely want to have and which are only optional. This way, you make sure that you only buy the goods that you already have on your list or that you can effectively use.

5. Beware of scammers and fake shops

Before you buy products on the Internet, check that the provider is serious. Because where there are low prices, fraudsters are often not far away. Unfortunately, even on Black Friday, dubious suppliers and fake shops frolic around with great deals who want to dupe those willing to buy. So make sure to check beforehand whether an imprint, the terms and conditions, and a cancellation policy can be found on the shop page. You can also search to see if the shop has a well-known seal of approval. You can also search the Internet for reviews of this provider. Otherwise, play it safe and go hunting for bargains at well-known shops. With these, there are no unpleasant surprises. By the way, from November 25th, you will find an overview of the best offers here: handpicked by our bargain editorial team. So you play it safe because we do it too!

Cheap game consoles before and after too

You can count on cheap game consoles, not only on Black Friday. You can keep your eyes peeled for console bargains throughout Black Week or Cyber ​​Week. Black Week starts on November 25th, the Monday in Black Friday week, and ends with Cyber ​​Monday on December 2nd. Historically, this is the answer of online shops to Black Friday in stationary retail. Fortunately, this limit no longer exists today, and you can go hunting for bargains to your heart’s content both online and offline throughout the week. As you can see, there is savings potential not only on Black Friday but for a whole week.

Now that you know what savings you can expect with game consoles and games at what time and what to look out for when hunting for bargains, you will become a shopping expert on Black Friday. And if you decide that you still don’t want to buy a console – who knows, maybe it will be under the Christmas tree for you on Christmas Eve.