How to develop a website for essay writing service

Essay writing services have gained massive popularity among students. An essay writer helps students deliver their essay writing projects with the highest quality and guarantees that they get excellent grades. Students look for a pro essay writing service that offers custom-written essays on service provider websites so that they have more time to do other tasks and projects.

A fast essay writing service can benefit writers and students at the same time. If you’re interested in delivering a writing service to students, developing the website should be the first step.

If you’re thinking of launching an essay writing website, here’s what you need to consider.

1. Pick a Domain Name

The domain name is the name of your website that users search or type in the browser to get to your site. The name you choose for your essay writing service website should be catchy, simple, and related to the range of services you provide.

2. Choose a Web Hosting Service

Next, you should choose a web hosting service. Why do you need one? Well, any website contains files that must be stored on a server so that your service can be accessed online. You have to pay monthly or yearly fees to one of these web hosting companies to have your website up and running.

3. Choose a Website Development Platform

Now, it’s time to choose a platform where you can build your website and design its components. The best platform is one with content management capabilities like WordPress or Joomla since they don’t need professional coding skills. They are also pretty easy to use and have many free features that give your essay writing website a unique and professional look.

After you’ve decided on the platform, you can add the features required for your essay writing website. There are many features and components that you can use to create a hassle-free experience for your users and customers. Here are essential elements for a website that offers pro essay writing service.

4. Order Placement and a Price Calculator

The first thing that your potential customers want to know is the price of your writing services. Most users visit your website to shop around and see your service rates. You could design an add-on to your home page or dedicate a whole page to the price calculator.

After the visitor has decided to use your essay writing service, they need to place their order. A clear Call to Action (CTA), like an “Order Now” button on the home page or the price calculator, can lead the customer to the order page. The order page needs to be neat and tidy, with the fewest steps possible, so that the customer doesn’t get confused.

5. Payment Method

This feature is also a crucial one since it deals with money. You need to have a secure and reliable gateway for payments to avoid future problems with security. Another key factor is to use a variety of payment methods to suit the needs and preferences of different users. A reputable payment service like PayPal can give the users a peace of mind to go through with their shopping.

6. Customer Support

An essential feature of any website that sells products or services is having excellent customer support. Customers need to have their questions answered instantly. The first step is to provide an opportunity for them to contact you quickly and conveniently.

Simply use a live chat plugin on WordPress, which adds a live chat window to the home page, where it is easily noticed. The plugins have many features, like sending tickets and giving feedback about the conversation.

7. User Interface

The user interface refers to the visual elements of the website that facilitate the user’s interaction with it. Therefore, for a website that offers essay writing services, the elements must be appealing to young people as the primary group of target users and potential customers.

Your homepage shouldn’t be cluttered with unnecessary components and images. The primary goal of an effective user interface is to create a smooth user experience. The placement of menus and buttons, colors, and fonts are all critical elements of a website that have to be considered with the needs and interests of target users in mind.

8. Responsive Design

With the widespread use of the internet across various desktop and mobile devices, you need to make sure that your website is accessible through all these devices. Responsive design uses fluid images and grids so that they are flexible and usable on different devices, especially mobile devices.

Mobile-friendly website design makes sure your potential users can access your website on their smartphones and don’t need to move to their desktop computers to order an essay. It will create a seamless user experience.

Bottom Line

The primary purpose of an essay writing website is to convince target users to use the services that the site offers. It is the first impression the potential customers get of you and your services. So you should make sure to design a well-developed website to create a pleasant user experience and deliver satisfactory services.