Facebook is shutting down its college – only space, Campus

After facing a drastic failure in making the new venture successful, Facebook is closing down Campus. The Campus is a social media app developed for college students only. During COVID-19, Facebook tried to retain young users. However, this effort failed, and Facebook will shut down the Campus on March 10.

Online users of Facebook are leaving in pursuit of more engagement and entertainment like TikTok and YouTube. Thus, yet another failure and blow can destabilize the plans of Facebook. In this article, we would discover what is the Campus and why Facebook is closing it down.

What is Facebook Campus?

Coronavirus outbreak closed most of the world in the first half of 2020. Like every other business and institute, colleges around the world are locked down. However, looking at this major development, Facebook launched a social media app within Facebook for college students. It aimed to reunite the students, help them to make the same memories they could have made in the in-person.

Users have a different profile on the Campus as compared to Facebook. Despite the fact and endeavor to unite the young college students, Facebook faced again a decreasing online activity. Thus, the initiative that aimed to bring more engagement will shut down. Competitors like TikTok and YouTube are also putting more pressure on Facebook to devise innovative ways to thrive.

Why is the College-only space Campus closing down?

Facebook launched the Campus, a college-only space for college students and communities. It didn’t bring the expected fruits for the company. Facebook is losing the influence it once enjoyed, and this blow is a significant loss again. There are many reasons Facebook is closing down the Campus.

Among them, the most prominent is the decreasing interest of the young population. Facebook is not just hastily going to shut down the Campus Pilot. The company is informing the users through various in-app messages. Such as in one Facebook status, “Since we launched the Campus pilot, it’s been our mission to help bring college communities closer together. But we’ve learned that the best way to support students is through Facebook Groups”.

Moreover, the Campus will close on March 10 and Facebook will delete all the groups, profiles, data, and pages. Thus, the users can download the data using an external tool.

Facebook and College – only space Campus

Mark Zuckerberg started this social media network as a college initiative. Facebook had the name TheFacebook and was limited to Harvard students.

With time, Facebook expanded its users throughout the world. In early 2020, the pandemic disturbed the normal pattern of life. The idea to occupy the students and young population led to the creation and launch of a college-only space Campus. In the early stage, the Campus was first piloted with 30 US schools. The students of these 30 US schools could only connect.

Then after some time, the Campus was extended to the 60 US Colleges and Universities. The plan was quite successful and even in early January; the company was talking about more expansion. But owing to the tough competition among the social media outlets, this initiative will ground to halt on March 10.

Wrap up

The campus had the aim of reuniting the college community when Coronavirus disturbed the social gatherings. The incipient point of Facebook was the college and this nostalgic dream again resulted in an utter fiasco. Recently, Meta has met with value depreciation and antitrust charges over the vague data protection policies. Mark Zuckerberg’s dream of cryptocurrency was also met with failure. These all misfortune incidents lead Facebook to close the Campus.