Packaging trends continue to evolve every year.

This year’s story is the same as last!

Minimalist product packaging trends started to appear in 2021 and 2022, but this year, various design considerations helped to expand on this idea.

In 2023, technological advancements will revolutionize packaging trends in many ways. This is leading to more efficient, sustainable, and innovative solutions.

But what are these modern techniques? And how do these advancements impact the current packaging trend?

This article will tell you how technology will shape packaging trends in 2023. We will have a closer look at what the packaging industry has gone through so far and what the future holds for it.

Technological Advancements in Packaging Designs

You must have heard of various trending custom packaging styles, including boxes with window, and pillow packaging built from kraft paper. But that’s not all we’re going to discuss today.

Today, we will tell you how, in 2023, technology can help us transform packaging trends in some really awesome ways:

Melding Technology and Packaging Solutions

The term “smart packaging” refers to various technologically advanced packaging solutions rather than just one specific type of packaging.

Smart packaging offers many valuable advantages, like connectivity, security, and accessibility. These features allow businesses to monitor their production flow.

The following are examples of smart packaging trends that simultaneously benefit e-commerce businesses and retailers.

Active Packaging:

This type of packaging style interacts with the contents of the box inside. The main purpose of this packaging is to extend the shelf life and improve the quality of the products packaged inside. Food products frequently use active packaging.

Intelligent Packaging:

Intelligent packaging is useful to convey product quality, safety, and other important details more accurately. This packaging style gives customers essential information about the product. It is happening more frequently in the food packaging sector. It accurately conveys “best by” dates.

Connected Packaging:

Connected packaging is useful for customers and logistical purposes. Examples of connected packaging are QR codes and concealed URLs. The latest technology features allow customers to interact with brands more actively and conveniently. For instance, Hershey’s Smart Label was a pioneer in the transparency movement.

Fancy Digital Printing:

Although digital printing has been around for a while, in 2023, its use for e-commerce packaging has become much more widespread.

Brands can create custom packaging boxes with logos more quickly because digital printing is faster.

You can now print custom designs on packages easily and quickly. This means your package can have your brand name or any design you like.

However, digital printing is said to be of lower quality than offset printing. Still, you can use digital printing for smaller designs like patterns, logos, and shapes. The reason is that the quality difference is barely noticeable in these designs.

Smart Packages with IoT:

Some packages are like little genies. They can tell you how fresh your stuff is or if it’s the real deal. It’s like having a helpful friend inside the box.

But how is it possible? The progress in packaging technology has allowed businesses to make that happen.

Nowadays, brands use IoT-based (sensors) smart packaging solutions to track their products. This latest packaging trend for 2023 combines near-field communication (NFC) tags on blockchains and product packaging. It helps brands track products throughout their supply chain.

Moreover, this enables brands to spot forgeries, track deviations, and confirm the authenticity of their products.

Flexible Packaging

Flexible packaging has become tremendously popular in 2023 because it has many benefits compared to traditional packaging.

The light weight of flexible packaging is one of its main advantages. Flexible plastic, paper, or aluminum packaging is significantly lighter than heavier packaging materials like glass or metal. This results in lower shipping costs and a smaller environmental impact.

Additionally, you can customize flexible packaging to match the shape and dimensions of the product. This packaging style reduces the need for extra materials and lowers costs.

The increased demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging options is a key factor in developing flexible packaging. You can easily recycle, reuse, or repurpose this packaging design. Ultimately, it will help reduce waste and minimize the carbon footprint.

The Bottom Line

In 2023, packaging is more than just a box; it’s an experience. It’s about being green, smart, and fun, all while keeping your stuff safe and sound.

Several custom packaging trends have evolved and gained popularity this year. It is all possible because of the advancements in technology.

It is difficult to predict which innovations in the packaging sector will last for a longer time.

However, for now, the packaging sector is making significant advancements to meet consumer demands and boost packaging effectiveness.