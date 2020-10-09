Bestyn Review: Unite with your neighbors

You always need to be connected with your surroundings. People always enjoy the sense of entitlement and love to hear kind words from others. This human instinct can also be traced back to the brief history of mankind, where people realized that existence or survival can only be possible if you learn to live in groups rather than being an individual entity. Starting from families to tribes, the then states to continents, and now people reaching each other through various telecommunication apps.

You might have already many social media applications installed on your phone. The reason behind this can that you want to know what your classmates doing in the summer, and what’s behind the latest trending news that has taken the internet by storm. However, in the flood of the haphazard flow of these social media posts, we’re probably missing an important thing.

When was the last time you said hello to your neighbors? Perhaps, you don’t even remember that. This is where the Bestyn app comes in the big picture. The app that is dedicated to building your strong connection with your neighborhood.

Bestyn is a multifunctional app that is the best alternative to other plenty of social media applications. It lets you chat with your neighbors in a dedicated messenger, discover the nearby events, and promote your business.

Features:

Easy to use User Interface

The interface of the app is brilliantly designed to smoothly drive the operations managed by the user’s end. We also added screenshots of different application features below, you can run across them. The interface has been implemented by employing the principles of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI). The usability, visual consistency, and a clearly defined process of evolution between different app pages make it the ready to hand and easy going application for both types of users, i.e., layman, and skilled.

In its messenger, the sender and receiver both can easily listen to what the typed message is asking them. They only need to tap on the new message for its audio version.

Interactive Messenger

Messaging is an unavoidable feature when it comes to social media or any other interactive app. Whether it is an educational tutorial app or a ride-booking app, you cannot imagine having it without a messenger. The convenient and handy messenger of Bestyn also allows you to send private messages to your neighbors. You can also change the messenger chat background wallpaper if you don’t want to go along the default wallpaper.

The messages are automatically converted into audio by the built-in feature of text to audio conversion. The user can also send only a voice message. The messenger has been enabled with multimedia support; the user can share memories with each other in the form of pictures, videos, and PDF.

Find Content

The social media app’s feed is always loaded with stuff like personal pictures and videos. You might also be looking for new ideas for boosting the sales of your business. This social media app also provides the content according to your areas of interest.

In Bestyn, if particularly you have your business profile you are open to many opportunities. The app will ask you to select your areas of interest and it will daily update you with the latest content about your interest.

Surrounding Awareness

The app will send you the notifications about all incidents occurring in your neighborhood. You can also rescue your neighbors from any unexpected or unsafe event. Because through the Bestyn app, the users can also report some activities that they found suspicious and unethical. This way, they can become aware of other people as well. You can report fraud or robbery incidents so that your neighbors remain attentive and can make proper safety measures. You can contribute to your social responsibility in society. Through this application, the user can discover what is happening nearby and what is coming on the weekend.

This feature makes Bestyn more than a social media app and qualifies it to be called as a social purpose app. Kudos!!

Create Events

Events are the most engaging moments when you get to know more about your neighbors. If you want to create a strong local community, the events are the ideal places to go. Meet your neighbors, introduce yourself, ask about mutual interests, share contacts, and befriend each other. This has become more convenient with Bestyn; you don’t need to go outside and read all street flyers for knowing about upcoming events in your area. You can also add your own event and share the necessary information about the event on your event page. This will convey your event message louder and attract more neighbors to join. Sign up with Bestyn and received the latest notifications of events in your neighborhood.

Promote your business

Your business can only be flourished if it properly advertised. There is a huge possibility of thriving business growth. If you managed to broadcast your brand’s awareness. Your neighbors should be aware enough of what your business is about? And what are you offering?

The simplest way of Marketing is to just clearly tell a stranger about your business services.

At Bestyn, you can create a business profile alongside with your personal profile. The business profile will create leads for your business website or your shop located in the town. Frequently post about your goods and services. Surely, your neighbors will tend to purchase from you instead of moving to the shops that are located far and wide. By using your business profile, you can also create events for reaching out to your potential customers. Besides the events, you can also share news of coming sales, giveaways, and new arrivals at your shop.

You can download the app through the Google Play Store, and if you are using iOS, you can go to Apple App Store.

Pricing:

In the business profile, Bestyn lets you decide your payment plan. You can use a free business account for the 10 miles radius of your neighborhood. But to reach beyond the 10 miles, Bestyn wants you to purchase its one of three subscriptions.

Reach across 100 miles and it will cost you Rs 8,300.00 per month.

Reach across 500 miles by paying Rs 16,600.00 per month.

For crossing the 1000 miles benchmark, you need to pay Rs 24,800.00 per month.

More about Bestyn

Let dive inside and experience what actually Bestyn is offering to its users.

After a pretty straightforward sign-up, Bestyn asks you to choose your areas of interest. There is a wide range of areas, including news, politics, hobbies, entertainment, and sports, to name a few.

After selecting the areas, you will find yourself on the app’s landing page, i.e., feed. This will contain the content from the selected areas and the neighbors who you are following. If you are not following anyone yet, you will only be catering with content related to your interest. The tags of selected interest areas will appear on the top of the feed; you can tap any of the ones and find the related content.

Tapping the My Neighbors will lead you to explore the surrounding map. The people using Bestyn around you will be appearing on the map.

In order to add a post, you need to come back to the landing page and find the plus icon in the right bottom. By tapping it, the pop-up will appear that asks you to add the post of which category, i.e., news, crime, event, or a General post.

In the chat option, you can share multimedia messages with neighbors. By the speaker sign, you will hear the voice of the text message.

The subscription plan can be upgraded to other deals, which depends on the distance reach from your location.

Do we recommend Bestyn

If we compare Bestyn with other social media apps, then — more or less — it only has one major different feature from others, i.e., friends’ suggestions based on the map. If you are looking for narrowing your social friends’ circle and only want to add those who you really encountered in daily life, then Bestyn should be on your phone.