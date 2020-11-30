Did you know that more than half of the world is using social media platforms? Think about it: how many people do you know that are completely ‘offline’ when it comes to social media networks? Most likely, not too many.

So, what does that mean to marketers? To every experienced marketer, this is a huge opportunity that should be used.

Those who know how to use the power of social media can improve their reach, attract more people to their pages, win new customers, use social media to boost email subscribers, gain new website visits, and ultimately rake in more revenue.

However, the more difficult part of this story is devising a social media strategy that works. Take a look below to learn about five social media strategies that you simply have to try in 2020.

Take advantage of the ‘Follow’ feature on Facebook

Facebook is a true social network giant. According to various stats, it has over 2.3 billion monthly active users. This means that businesses are swarming this platform, so setting yourself apart from the rest is quite difficult.

However, there is one trick you should know – the ‘Follow’ feature. This feature can do quite a few useful things:

It allows new followers to get connected with your business without sending a friend request.

It increases your audience on Facebook because friends’ friends may not know you, so adding your business directly might be a bit strange for them. Therefore, following on Facebook is a bit more convenient for them.

When people look at the number of friends and followers, it showcases your popularity, social media activity, and engagement. So, if you manage to win a lot of followers, that will speak volumes about your business.

However, to take advantage of this feature, you first need to activate it. Go to your Facebook app’s account settings and click on the ‘Public Posts’ option to explore public posts filters and tools.

Next, you should set the option ‘Who Can Follow Me’ according to your needs. It is okay to set this feature to ‘Public.’ You may not want everyone to add you as a friend, but gaining new followers is completely fine.

Do this, and you will see that the ‘Follow’ button has appeared on your profile.

The power of social media monitoring

Proper social media monitoring has to be a part of your strategy in 2020, as it helps streamline all brand mentions and search parameters in one place. This allows you to focus your time on responding to messages that matter most and developing a strategy based on your gathered insights.

Your monitoring approach needs to start with listing everything you want to keep track of and how you’ll be responding to their messages. If you are not sure how social media monitoring can benefit your business, keep in mind that it makes your customers feel appreciated.

According to recent statistics:

59% of consumers reach out to brands on social platforms because they had a great experience.

47% of consumers get in touch with brands on social media because they have a product or service question.

40% of consumers send a message to brands on social media because they had a negative experience.

As a business, you should know that monitoring allows you to sort through the noise and lets only the important messages through.

Instagram and Facebook stories are huge hits nowadays. If you aren’t already using them, you should start doing so as soon as possible. They are great opportunities to engage, attract, and convert the audience into paying customers.

However, bear in mind that social media isn’t always about converting followers into customers. It should be seen as a chance to establish a connection building method with the audience.

Businesses use social media to produce content, engage with the audience, talk to potential customers, listen to the fans, solve their problems, and build relationships.

Now, you may be using Instagram stories to share your content, talk to followers, and send various updates. But have you seen what the Instagram story links can do?

When you publish your Instagram story, you will see three options on the right bottom of the screen (Copy Link, Highlight, More). If you click on ‘Copy Link,’ this will copy the link of your Instagram story, and you will be able to share it on other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and so on.

2020 will be all about social media, and you need to use all available methods to get more clicks, organic views, and new followers.

Pay special attention to LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a strictly business-oriented network, with millions of people using it for professional networking. And that is exactly why it is important to incorporate LinkedIn into your next social media strategies.

For a start, you could build your professional network through the power of LinkedIn. Through LinkedIn, you can review a supplier‘s, accountant‘s, or lawyer’s recommendations, reviews, and experience before making contact with a new connection.

On top of that, this platform provides businesses with an opportunity to grow their networks. Once you visit a potential connection’s account, LinkedIn displays the degree of separation between you and the given connection.

LinkedIn also allows you to see mutual connections with third parties, which can help in making an introduction to an important partner.

However, keep in mind that sending out each invite or request manually tends to be a bit dull. Don’t hesitate to use proven LinkedIn automation tools to automate various processes. That way, your LinkedIn strategy will be faster and smoother, and you will have more time to focus on more important tasks.

Social media influencer marketing is becoming gigantic. Its growth still not showing any signs of slowing down. More and more brands are reaching out to influencers who have many followers online to promote their products better.

Your business should also contact top influencers on social media from your industry. However, keep these few tips in mind when you start utilizing the power of influencer marketing:

Ask influencers only to share relevant content that will strike a chord with your followers.

Keep the ROI a top priority. If influencers are charging more than what you’ll get in return, they are not worth it. Sometimes working with a person with fewer followers may be the better option.

Avoid influencers who post too much-sponsored content since their followers probably don’t have enough trust in them. If an influencer is ready to promote whatever and whenever, the chances are that they are desperate for money. Such individuals should not promote your business.

Reach out to influencers with a personal email or direct message instead of sending out generic messages.

Final thoughts

The tips that you have just read about are not too difficult to understand and implement. But rest assured that they will be used quite a lot and by many companies in the near future.

Go through these strategies again and make sure you understand how each one works. That is the only way to implement them into your social media strategies in 2020 properly.