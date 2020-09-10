7 easy tips to grow your Instagram organically

One thing that you should keep in mind is that: more followers on your Instagram page never guarantees the success of your page. Today we are talking about tips to grow your Instagram organically. These tips will let your audience know that you are an authoritative expert in your niche. I want you to know that your content’s quality and consistency matters the most while growing your Instagram page. Below are some tips that can help you grow your Instagram organically.

1. Research your niche and community

Before setting up your Instagram page or business profile, you have to know almost everything related to your niche. Get to know your competitors, have a look at the content that they are posting. Make up your mind to compete with them such that you have to go ahead of them or at least side by side. Analyze their way of presentation of things and figure out how you can do it better. Moreover, you have to know what the community is interested in at present because you will have to stay updated according to it.

2. Find relevant hashtags

After setting up your profile, you have to make an impact on the audience, and the best way to do so is by the use of proper hashtags. Before using hashtags, you will need to search for specific hashtags that best suit your profile. You can do so by looking up at the pages relevant to your niche. Instagram hashtags are an easy way, in the beginning, to let people out there know about you. However, you will have to be very specific in hashtags. Unnecessary hashtags make your post look dull.

3. Post regularly

Another significant thing for new profiles to get recognized is to post a lot of content. This does not mean that you can post anything. You have to post things that your audience wants and are relevant to your niche. Posting multiple times is as important as the relevant hashtags. It helps the audience to know that someone else in the market is doing a fantastic job. Just make sure that you are posting original content. There are a lot of Apps and Softwares through which you can schedule your posts. So, you don't have to worry all the time about posting content.

4. Post what your followers want

If you are a regular Instagram user, you would know that no-one is interested in pages that frequently post paid content and advertisements. As mentioned above, you have to know your audience and their preferences. You have to be specific in posting content. Irrelevant and repetitive posts may contribute towards making your profile boring and uninteresting. So, you have to choose your content wisely. Moreover, make sure to have your content look appealing.

5. Engage with your community and followers

Engagement with the audience may look like extra work, but it is a very effective way to make your audience stick to your profile. After posting content, try to react to the comments under the post. Provide details if someone asks. Try to use some emojis so that your posts look catchy. Be polite to the audience and reply to their queries.

6. Do not use bots or automated tools

Managing an Instagram page on your own may seem a little hectic, but it is undoubtedly is worth it. Try to avoid using bots and automated tools for the sake of engagements, followers, and likes. The security of your account is critical. Use of bots may get your account banned for liking and commenting over other’s posts. It is because the automated tools and bots keep on spamming the same and same comments and react to every unnecessary thing. Instagram detects this as unusual activity and often hands a time-out to such profiles. In short, the use of bots and automated tools are not recommended at all. Try to manage yourself and grow organically.

7. Promote your page

In the beginning, it is not easy to get attention and exposure on an Instagram page. So, it is recommended to have paid promotions of your page on other pages with the same niche. You can also try the Instagram ads option. This can be very helpful in starting your account initially and can surely boost your page.